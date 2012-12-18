(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

Overview

-- Poland-headquartered Ciech S.A. is a leading player in the Central and Eastern European soda ash industry.

-- Ciech has recently issued EUR245 million senior secured notes and Polish zloty (PLN) 320 million domestic notes.

-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Ciech and our 'B' issue rating to the EUR245 million senior secured notes issued by Ciech Group Financing AB.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Ciech's liquidity will remain "adequate," and that its soda ash business will remain resilient to the currently volatile economic climate.

Rating Action

On Dec. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Poland-headquartered soda ash producer Ciech S.A. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to the EUR245 million senior secured notes issued by Ciech Group Financing AB. We are not rating the company's Polish zloty (PLN) 320 million domestic notes and PLN100 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2015.

The final capital structure is broadly in line with the preliminary capital structure, with only minor changes. Notably, the euro-denominated senior secured notes increased by EUR20 million to EUR245 million and the zloty-denominated senior secured notes decreased by PLN62.3 million to PLN320 million. Overall, Ciech's gross debt increased by about EUR5.4 million (PLN23 million), which we consider to be a negligible change from the preliminary structure. There are no changes to either the covenants stipulated in the RCF documentation, or to the security and guarantee package in the bond documentation.