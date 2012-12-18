(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 - In a new special report, Fitch Ratings says that the outlook for Turkish banks in 2013 is generally favourable and credit metrics remain sound. Fitch upgraded Turkey to investment grade in November 2012, reflecting a combination of an easing in near-term macro-financial risks and underlying credit strengths (see 'Fitch Upgrades Turkey to Investment Grade' dated 5 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Lower macroeconomic and sovereign risks are also favourable for the country's banks as economic growth is set to pick up following the "soft landing" achieved in 2012.

Turkish banks' core credit metrics have remained solid, despite some erosion in recent years as loan growth has caused funding and capital ratios to weaken somewhat, while profitability and asset quality have remained good. Fitch expects credit profiles to remain sound in 2013, based on its base case forecast of 15%-20% loan growth. Non-performing loans have been manageable through recent economic cycles, and Fitch expects asset quality to weaken only moderately in 2013 as loan books season after recent growth.

Despite recent growth, the sector capital ratio was still a strong 16.5% at end-Q312, and Fitch does not expect this to deteriorate markedly in 2013 in its base case scenario, given solid profitability. Performance will come under some pressure next year from moderately higher impairment charges, but should continue to be supported by healthy revenues and good efficiency. The loans/deposits ratio will probably inch up further in 2013 from its end-Q312 level of 115%, but Fitch generally regards funding structures as sound.

The favourable outlook for Turkish banks could be threatened if credit growth significantly exceeds Fitch's 15%-20% forecast for a sustained period. This would challenge banks' underwriting capacity and asset quality, weaken capital and funding ratios, potentially stretch corporate and household balance sheets and could threaten macroeconomic stability. Given banks' still significant appetite for growth, regulatory vigilance may be required to contain the pace of the banks' expansion and prevent risks from building up in the system.

Fitch upgraded a number of bank's ratings following the sovereign upgrade. However, scope for further upgrades is limited, as all large banks are rated at or above the sovereign level ('BBB-'/Stable). However, moderate loan growth broadly in line with banks' deposit-raising and internal capital generation capacities would further support credit profiles. A return to high rates of credit growth or negative macroeconomic shocks, leading to major weaknesses in asset quality and/or significantly higher balance sheet leverage, would put pressure on bank ratings.

The report, entitled '2013 Outlook: Turkish Banking Sector; Sector Still Sound After Rapid Growth and Then Slowdown", is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Turkish Banking Sector

here