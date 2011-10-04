(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04-

-- On Sept. 26, 2011, we downgraded Belarus to 'B-' from 'B' and the outlook is negative.

-- We do not normally rate domestic insurers higher than the sovereign local currency rating.

-- In our view, following the economic downturn in Belarus, the quality of Belarus Re's investments is weakening because all of them are in Belarusian banks.

-- We are lowering the ratings on Belarus Re to 'B-' from 'B' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook mirrors the outlook on Belarus.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had lowered its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization (Belarus Re) to 'B-' from 'B' and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications where they had been placed on June 3, 2011. The outlook is negative.

We downgraded Belarus Re because we downgraded the Republic of Belarus (B-/Negative/C).

The rating on Belarus Re reflects its stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'b-'. We believe that the possibility of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support in case of need remains limited, given Belarus' ongoing dependence on external funding due to large current account deficits and a very low level of usable reserves.

Nevertheless, we still assess Belarus Re's role for the Belarusian economy as "important", because it enjoys a monopoly position in the Belarusian insurance market as the sole provider of reinsurance protection. We assess Belarus Re's link with the Belarusian government as "very strong" because the government owns 100% of Belarus Re via the Belarusian Ministry of Finance.

The ratings on Belarus Re continue to reflect Standard & Poor's view of the high economic and industry risks of operating in Belarus.

These rating constraints are offset by Belarus Re's adequate capitalization; competitive advantages from its monopoly position in Belarus' reinsurance market; significant regulatory authority stipulated by legislation; and marginal operating results.

The negative outlook mirrors the outlook on Belarus In line with our methodology, we would not normally rate domestic insurers higher than the local currency rating on the sovereign in which they are domiciled.

Further rating actions on Belarus Re could result from changes to the sovereign local currency ratings on Belarus.

Consequently, if we lowered the sovereign local currency rating on Belarus further, it would likely trigger a downgrade of Belarus Re.

Likewise, if we were to revise the outlook on the sovereign to stable, it would likely lead to the revision of the outlook on Belarus Re to stable.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

-- Rating government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Ratings On Republic Of Belarus Lowered To 'B-/C' On Funding Access Uncertainty; Outlook Negative, Sept. 26, 2011

-- Ratings On Four Belarusian Banks Lowered To 'B-/C' Following Sovereign Downgrade; Outlook Negative, Oct 3, 2011