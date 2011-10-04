(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04-
-- On Sept. 26, 2011, we downgraded Belarus to 'B-' from 'B'
and the outlook is negative.
-- We do not normally rate domestic insurers higher than the
sovereign local currency rating.
-- In our view, following the economic downturn in Belarus,
the quality of Belarus Re's investments is weakening because all
of them are in Belarusian banks.
-- We are lowering the ratings on Belarus Re to 'B-' from
'B' and removing them from CreditWatch negative.
-- The negative outlook mirrors the outlook on Belarus.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it had lowered
its long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength
ratings on Belarusian National Reinsurance Organization (Belarus
Re) to 'B-' from 'B' and removed them from CreditWatch with
negative implications where they had been placed on June 3,
2011. The outlook is negative.
We downgraded Belarus Re because we downgraded the Republic
of Belarus (B-/Negative/C).
The rating on Belarus Re reflects its stand-alone credit
profile, which we assess at 'b-'. We believe that the
possibility of timely and sufficient extraordinary government
support in case of need remains limited, given Belarus' ongoing
dependence on external funding due to large current account
deficits and a very low level of usable reserves.
Nevertheless, we still assess Belarus Re's role for the
Belarusian economy as "important", because it enjoys a monopoly
position in the Belarusian insurance market as the sole provider
of reinsurance protection. We assess Belarus Re's link with the
Belarusian government as "very strong" because the government
owns 100% of Belarus Re via the Belarusian Ministry of Finance.
The ratings on Belarus Re continue to reflect Standard &
Poor's view of the high economic and industry risks of operating
in Belarus.
These rating constraints are offset by Belarus Re's adequate
capitalization; competitive advantages from its monopoly
position in Belarus' reinsurance market; significant regulatory
authority stipulated by legislation; and marginal operating
results.
The negative outlook mirrors the outlook on Belarus In line
with our methodology, we would not normally rate domestic
insurers higher than the local currency rating on the sovereign
in which they are domiciled.
Further rating actions on Belarus Re could result from
changes to the sovereign local currency ratings on Belarus.
Consequently, if we lowered the sovereign local currency
rating on Belarus further, it would likely trigger a downgrade
of Belarus Re.
Likewise, if we were to revise the outlook on the sovereign
to stable, it would likely lead to the revision of the outlook
on Belarus Re to stable.
