Dec 18 -
Summary analysis -- Ukraine --------------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Negative/B Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 126826
Mult. CUSIP6: 603674
Mult. CUSIP6: 903724
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Dec-2012 B/B B/B
13-Sep-2011 B+/B B+/B
29-Jul-2010 BB-/B B+/B
17-May-2010 B+/B B/B
11-Mar-2010 B/B B-/C
25-Feb-2009 B-/C CCC+/C
24-Oct-2008 B+/B B/B
12-Jun-2008 BB-/B B+/B
Rationale
The ratings on Ukraine are constrained by its significant external financing
needs in 2013 and beyond, and uncertain prospects for securing sufficient
foreign currency. The ratings are supported by Ukraine's large commodity
endowment, a fairly diversified economy, and a relatively low, albeit rising,
government debt burden.
In our view, the government may face higher borrowing costs and more
difficulty securing financing than it has over the past year. In 2012 the
government seems to have benefitted from the search for yield in international
capital markets, issuing Eurobonds amounting to 2.3% of GDP at an average
yield of 8.8%. A change in global conditions or in investor perceptions could
further increase the government's cost of borrowing in 2013. The government
has also been issuing foreign-currency and U.S.-dollar-denominated
Treasury-bills in the domestic market ($2.5 billion as of November 2012 at an
average weighted yield of 8.9%) at a similarly high cost.
In 2013 we expect the government's gross financing needs to remain high and
include a larger component of external financing, mostly due to the maturity
of its IMF loans. We expect external debt service to increase to 7% of
government revenues in 2013, from 6% in 2012. At the same time, the National
Bank of Ukraine (NBU; the central bank) also needs to repay $3.5 billion in
government guaranteed debt to the IMF in 2013 (15% of estimated international
reserves), up from $2.9 billion in 2012. In our view, the deterioration in
fiscal and external indicators that accelerated from mid-2012 could complicate
the government's access to international financing.
The exchange rate has been de facto pegged since early 2010. In our view,
recent policy decisions by the NBU--such as the foreign exchange surrender
requirement for exporters--indicate an unwillingness to increase exchange rate
flexibility. However, we note that deteriorating economic fundamentals and
mounting pressure on foreign currency reserves risk undermining the
credibility of the currency peg. Due to still-high dollarization, a sharp
depreciation of the exchange rate would increase the indebtedness of the
public and private sectors and would likely lead to some deterioration in the
financial sector's nonperforming loans (NPLs). We note, however, that most
problematic foreign currency loans have been provisioned. We currently
estimate NPLs at around 40% of total banking system assets, broadly defined.
The IMF recently announced it would send a mission to Kiev in December 2012 to
start negotiating a new SBA. The previous SBA, approved in July 2010 and
amounting to 11% of 2010 GDP, was suspended in March 2011 due to Ukraine's
noncompliance with the program (which expires Dec. 27, 2012). In our view, key
structural benchmarks, which led to the failure of the 2010 program, are
likely to remain sticking points in the IMF's upcoming negotiations with the
government. These include a hike in domestic gas tariffs, fiscal
consolidation, and a more flexible exchange rate regime. As a result,
discussions with the IMF could extend well into 2013 and in our view any
agreement may prove difficult to implement.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three
chance that we could lower our long-term rating on Ukraine over the next 12
months if we view as insufficient the government's strategy to secure foreign
currency to meet its elevated external financing needs. A sharp and sustained
decline in net foreign currency reserves would put downward pressure on the
ratings.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the government secures funding to
meet external debt service, in a timely manner, either through the
international capital markets, or through bi- or multi-lateral loans, while
also providing support for net international reserves and setting the economy
on a more sustainable growth path.
