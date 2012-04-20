(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed three tranches of Small Operators Trust 2010 while upgrading its second loss credit facility (SLCF). Fitch has also affirmed three tranches of Small Operators Trust 2011. The rating actions are as follows:

Small Operators Trust 2010:

INR320.1m Series A2: International Long-Term Local Currency rating affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR1,494m Series A3: International Long-Term Local Currency rating affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR275.8m liquidity facility: National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR617.3m SLCF: National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

Small Operators Trust 2011:

INR1,472.4m Series A1: International Long-Term Local Currency rating affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR643.3m Series A2: International Long-Term Local Currency rating affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR209.9m SLCF: National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The rating actions are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consist of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited ('Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1+(ind)') for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles.

For Small Operators Trust 2010, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 0.93% of the original pool principal outstanding and 4.88% of the current pool principal outstanding according to the payout report dated 23 January 2012. The transaction has amortised since closing with 19% of the original pool principal remaining outstanding.

For Small Operators Trust 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 3.36% of the original pool principal outstanding and 6.07% of the current pool principal outstanding, according to the payout report of 23 January 2012. The transaction has amortised since closing with 55.4% of the original pool principal remaining outstanding.