(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tatarstan government-owned investment holding company OAO Svyazinvestneftekhim's (SINEK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable.

Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB-' foreign currency senior unsecured rating of Edel Capital S.A.'s USD250m loan participation notes due 2015. The notes are guaranteed by SINEK and the Republic of Tatarstan (RoT, 'BBB-'/Stable).

SINEK's ratings are linked to the sub-sovereign rating of the RoT, given the latter's significant influence over the company. Direct support from the republic includes the Tatarstan government's explicit guarantee of the USD250m notes (on-lent to SINEK), a USD30.5m loan as well as significant contributions in kind historically made by the RoT.

KEY DRIVERS:

- Favourable Revenue Stream in 2012

SINEK's revenue increased by 40% to USD225.5m in H112 compared with H111 due to an increase in dividend income of USD65.1m mainly due to a higher dividend from OAO Tatneft ('BB+'/Stable). Fitch expects a significant contribution to SINEK's dividend income from Tatneft over the medium term.

- Key Financial Metrics Adequate

Key credit ratios remained adequate in H112. Interest income to interest expense was at 2.1x in H112 compared with 2.3x in H111 and total debt to capitalisation was at 4.5% at end- June 2012, compared to 4.7% at end-2011. FFO net adjusted leverage was around 1.3x in 2010 and 2011 and Fitch expects gradual decrease in net leverage in the rating horizon.

- Higher Capex

Sinek anticipates spending up to RUB4.7bn (USD157mn) in 2013 and 2014 in support of investment projects on behalf of RoT. The company plans to finance the investments with internal cash flows, which is neutral to the ratings. Fitch notes that RoT plans significant spending on infrastructure development over the medium term and SINEK's involvement in further projects cannot be excluded.

- Standalone rating in 'B' category

Sinek's business and financial profile are largely constrained by the company's reliance on a dividend stream from a portfolio of non-investment grade companies. Fitch views Sinek's credit profile as being subordinate to the weighted credit profile of portfolio companies due to a lack of direct legal access to operating cash flow and assets, which contributes to SINEK standalone credit rating in the 'B' rating category.

- Liquidity and Deposits

Short-term debt at end-September 2012 totalled USD30.5m and related to a loan from Tatarstan's Ministry of Finance. Cash on the balance sheet at end-September 2012 totalled USD48.3m, while deposits were USD347m. Deposits are held mainly at AK BARS Bank ('BB-'/Negative).

- AK BARS Bank Downgrade

Fitch considers the financial situation of AK BARS Bank as a primary concern for SINEK's financial profile. In June 2012, the agency downgraded the bank's Long-Term IDR to 'BB-' and assigned a Negative Outlook. In July 2012, the bank issued USD600m of bonds, half of which was purchased by a subsidiary of SINEK. SINEK did not participate in Ak Bars' refinancing undertaken by the bank thereafter.

- Debt Structure

SINEK's debt, in addition to the related party loan, primarily includes Edel Capital S.A.'s USD250m loan participation notes on-lent to SINEK. The notes included a put option that could be exercised in August 2012. The redemptions under the put option were insignificant.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Positive: Future developments that may lead to positive rating action include:

- Upgrade of ratings of RoT

Negative: Future developments that may lead to negative rating action include:

- Downgrade of ratings of RoT

- Direct and material support provided to SINEK portfolio companies resulting in a significant deterioration of SINEK's financial profile

- Lack of guarantees on future debt issues may result in the reassessment of the strength of relationship with the RoT