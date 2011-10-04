(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Sept. 26, 2011, the transaction counterparties made
changes to the transaction documentation to bring it in line
with our 2010 counterparty criteria.
-- The transaction performance is stable and the credit
enhancement available for the class A and B notes has increased.
-- We have therefore affirmed and removed from CreditWatch
negative our ratings on the class A and B notes.
-- Intra Mortgage Finance 1 is an Italian RMBS
transaction that securitizes a pool of residential and
commercial mortgages originated by Banca Popolare di Intra SCPA.
The transaction closed in December 2002.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed and
removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on Intra
Mortgage Finance 1 S.r.l.'s class A and B notes (see list
below).
On Jan. 18, 2011, we placed our ratings on Intra Mortgage
Finance 1's class A and B notes on CreditWatch negative when our
2010 counterparty criteria became effective (see "EMEA
Structured Finance CreditWatch Actions In Connection With
Revised Counterparty Criteria").
Subsequently, the transaction counterparties sent us amended
counterparty documentation before July 18, 2011, which we
reviewed and which we considered to be in line with our updated
counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010).
The amendments to Intra Mortgage Finance 1's transaction
documentation were not executed before July 18, 2011; however,
we kept the affected ratings on CreditWatch negative, since we
had been informed that a noteholder meeting may be scheduled at
which the noteholders would vote on whether or not to accept the
proposed documentation changes. If noteholders had voted against
the changes and the documentation had not therefore been
amended, we would have likely downgraded the class A and B
notes.
However, since the proposed amendments to the transaction
documentation were executed on Sept. 26, 2011, we have resolved
the CreditWatch placements and affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' rating on
the class A notes and the 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class B
notes. Our analysis also considered that the transaction
performance is stable and the credit enhancement available for
the class A notes has increased to 67.76% in August 2011 from
62.95% three months before, and for the class B notes to 40.58%
from 37.57% over the same period.
Intra Mortgage Finance 1 is an Italian residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction backed by a pool
of mortgage loans secured over residential and commercial
properties in Italy and granted to individuals and commercial
borrowers. The transaction closed in December 2002.
