(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch-rated European supermarket operators are likely to cut capital expenditure by around 9% in 2012 in aggregate, reflecting a more cautious approach to expansion in their core markets and a focus on opening smaller stores, Fitch Ratings says.

The reduction in capex will be driven by the region's two largest operators, Tesco ('A-'/Stable) and Carrefour ('BBB'/Stable), as they face a mix of macroeconomic challenges such as falling consumer confidence and spending as well as structural issues such as changing consumption and purchasing habits.

We expect supermarket operators to continue to move away from large-format stores, where efforts to sell clothing, electronics and other non-food goods have been hampered by increasing competition from online retailers and specialist non-food retailers. Instead, we expect spending to be reallocated to less capital-intensive programmes, such as building up their own online operations and opening smaller-format stores.

Retailers are also likely to invest more in existing locations, meaning that lower capex is not likely to lead to lower quality stores. Spending will focus on both renovation and on improving service through hiring and staff training and increased marketing. While these investments are likely to be significant, they will not all show up as capex, but instead as rising operating costs. These trends are reflected in Tesco's results, which said Wednesday that it will cut capex in 2012 by around 13% to GBP3.3bn, while slashing the amount of new floor space opened in the UK by 38%.

While capex will decline, it will remain higher than the total depreciation charge for the sector, indicating that companies will continue to invest in assets. Some of this investment will be in international operations, though here too most retailers will be more cautious. Tesco is slowing down its investments in the US, and food retailers generally are more cautious about emerging markets, especially China due to increasing labour costs and slower consumption growth. Among Fitch-rated operators, Casino Guichard-Perrachon ('BBB-'/Stable) has the strongest exposure to emerging markets and is likely to continue investing significantly in the region.

The expected 9% fall in capex means that, as a percentage of revenue, capital spending will decline to around 2.9% in 2012, taking it back to a low last seen in 2009, when total capex slumped by more than a third.