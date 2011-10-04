(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Scottish and Southern Energy plc's (SSE) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-' from 'A', senior unsecured notes to 'A-' from 'A', subordinated notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR as well as commercial paper programme to 'F2' from 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that credit metrics are unlikely to revert to levels commensurate with an 'A' level rating in the medium term. SSE's financial profile reflects the tension between the sizeable capital investment that is required to take an active role in the evolving UK energy market and a commitment to dividend growth. The 'A-' IDR takes into account the group's solid business profile. SSE is an integrated utility, focused on the UK and Ireland. Business activities include almost all stages of the energy value chain, including a diverse generation portfolio and regulated energy networks.

Fitch calculates funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 3.9x and FFO fixed charge cover of 3.3x for the year ended March 2011 (FY11). Over the next few years, financial metrics are expected to remain at similar or slightly stronger levels. These ratios do not reflect any equity credit for hybrid securities issued in September 2010. The debt instruments have a look-back provision, i.e. following payment of a dividend the coupon on the hybrid securities cannot be deferred, which negates equity credit under Fitch's methodology.

For purposes of calculating FFO adjusted net leverage operating lease rentals were capitalised with a multiple of 5x. This is in line with Fitch's methodology for operating leases as applied across European integrated utilities. As a result, rating thresholds applicable to SSE also had to be restated.

A negative rating action would be considered if FFO adjusted net leverage were to increase sustainably above 4.0x and/or FFO fixed charge cover were to fall below 3.0x.

While the rating Outlook is currently Stable, circumstances that could put further pressure on the financial profile are:

-- The beginning of phase III of the European carbon trading scheme as well as the fuel tax related to the UK carbon price floor will increase production costs for electricity. Fitch's forecasts assume that SSE will be able to pass-on a large proportion of these costs to customers.

-- SSE's transmission business enters a phase of substantial growth. In order to manage uncertainty around the volume of investment, SSE has proposed to the regulator, as part of its well-justified business plan, revenue drivers related to local sole-use infrastructure and local shared-use infrastructure as well as a construction-specific funding mechanism for large transmission projects. Given that investment over the eight-year period from April 2013 to March 2021 could total between GBP2.5bn to GBP6bn, OFGEM's decision on scope for tariff increases could limit the group's financial flexibility.

Fitch considers that management currently has adequate means to manage the group's financial profile. These include the discretionary nature of around one-third of capital expenditure over the four years to 2015 (related to market-based activities) and the possibility to opt for scrip dividends. Changes in product or pricing strategy in the generation and supply business could also be used to enhance earning dynamics.

A number of positive factors were taken into account for SSE's ratings. The group's gas and electricity distribution networks take top and second quartile positions in the benchmarking league tables published by the regulator, and customer satisfaction surveys for the supply business place SSE at the top of the industry. The group has a well-diversified generation portfolio of wind power, hydropower (part of which can be used to capture premium pricing during peak demand), flexible gas plant and some coal capacity. The latter may be used profitably in the short to medium term due to low coal prices (relative to gas prices). SSE's trading exposure is also limited. In FY11, electricity sales totalled 27.7Twh to commercial customers and 29.0Twh to households and smaller business customers, of which 42.9Twh were sourced from own generation, 3.7Twh through contracted output, 7.4Twh through long-term contracts and 2.7Twh through market purchases.

As of March 2011, the group held GBP476.9m in cash and cash equivalents and had GBP1bn available in undrawn and committed bank facilities (maturity in 2015). SSE issued a GBP300m bond in September 2011. This funding position provides for liquidity at least until September 2012, in line with the board's policy to have available committed borrowings and facilities equal to at least 105% of forecast borrowings over a rolling 12-month period.