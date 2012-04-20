UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 -
Summary analysis -- Fingrid Oyj ----------------------------------- 20-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Negative/A-1+ Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
24-Oct-2007 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 05/13/1998: sr
unsecd AA- 20-Apr-2011
CHF39 mil 2.475% med-term nts due 05/22/2012 AA- 20-Apr-2011
EUR26.911 mil 5.2% med-term nts ser 190813/I
due 08/19/2013 AA- 20-Apr-2011
SEK500 mil fltg rate med-term nts due
10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011
SEK500 mil 3.5% med-term nts due 10/18/2016 AA- 14-Nov-2011
EUR300 mil 3.5% bnds due 04/03/2024 AA- 16-Apr-2012
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR600 mil A-1+ 20-Apr-2011
Rationale
The ratings on Finnish transmission system operator (TSO) Fingrid Oyj reflects the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'a'. Our view of Fingrid's SACP is based on its excellent business risk profile and significant financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the Republic of Finland (AAA/Negative/A-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Fingrid in the event of financial distress.
