(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04

OVERVIEW

-- We assigned our AVERAGE ranking to Quantum Servicing Corp. as a small balance commercial loan servicer and small balance commercial loan special servicer.

-- The overall servicer rankings reflect our assessment of Quantum's ability to resolve problem assets and real estate owned dispositions within reasonable time frames and achieve recoveries that meet or exceed market values. The rankings also reflect our opinion of the company's tenured management team, efficient systems environment, and effective internal controls.

-- Quantum, in our opinion, exhibits satisfactory customer service, analytics, default management, foreclosure and bankruptcy administration.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its AVERAGE ranking to Quantum Servicing Corp. as a small balance commercial loan and small balance commercial loan special servicer. The outlook for the rankings is stable.

In addition, we assigned our subrankings of ABOVE AVERAGE and AVERAGE for management and organization and loan administration, respectively. In accordance with our criteria, we consider Quantum's financial position to be Insufficient (for more information, see "In Servicer Evaluations, Financial Strength Plays An Important (And Often Misunderstood) Role," published March 14, 2007).

The rankings reflect the company's experienced management team, experienced and knowledgeable staff, and effectively developed policies and procedures. We believe that Quantum's operation, at a minimum, meets expectations with what we consider to be proactive loan administration and portfolio management procedures, particularly in default management. In our view, the company has established a satisfactory corporate governance environment. In-place technology systems are also appropriate and serve to aid in the administration of the company's small balance loan portfolio.

In our opinion, Quantum effectively administers its investor accounting and reporting functions. In our view, Quantum's investor accounting department takes necessary measures to minimize operational risks.

In our view, Quantum has the appropriate expertise in its management and staff to effectively perform small commercial loan administration and default management, including timely resolution. We believe that the company's established employee training program for the staff members servicing small balance commercial loans and small balance special loans is satisfactory. In our opinion, the company employs the appropriate level and emphasis on analytics and the company's robust policies developed that provide for effective governance.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable. Management appears committed to improving the company's performance and profits by growing its small balance commercial loan servicing portfolios. Quantum has grown its portfolio by offering services to third-party investors and has, in our view, capitalized on its experienced management team.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009.

-- In Servicer Evaluations, Financial Strength Plays An Important (And Often Misunderstood) Role, published March 14, 2007.

-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004.

-- Select Servicer List.