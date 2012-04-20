(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Evraz Group S.A. ------------------------------ 20-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 30050A

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Mar-2011 B+/-- B+/--

18-Feb-2010 B/-- B/--

09-Sep-2009 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based international steel producer Evraz Group S.A. (Evraz) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion of its "fair" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile.

Evraz's financial risk profile is its key rating constraint, in our view. Our credit scenario includes large debt maturities in 2013-2014, financial ratios that we expect will be weaker in 2012 than they were as of Dec. 31, 2011, and tight covenant headroom in 2012. Positive factors in Evraz's financial risk profile include its reduced debt and improved maturity profile after a 2011 conversion of its convertible bond into equity and long-term bond issuance, and its strong 2011 results.