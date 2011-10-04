(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04- In its new Global Infrastructure and Project Finance newsletter 'Infra-Read', Fitch Ratings says that despite the need for austerity, governments will have to continue to maintain and invest in infrastructure projects as a lack of investment now will only result in the need for additional future spend.

"Government measures to address deficit concerns are increasingly at odds with the need to maintain and invest in infrastructure projects. This is especially true in OECD countries, as governmental mandates to stimulate the economy are counterbalanced by budgetary constraints," says Olivier Delfour, Head of Fitch's Global Infrastructure and Project Finance Group.

Fitch notes examples of government infrastructure support include the US Department of Energy Loan Guarantees for alternative energy projects and French government support to the high speed rail link between Tours and Bordeaux. Conversely, instances of governments reducing or optimising infrastructure-related budgets include the Spanish cap on solar projects subsidies and the Italian authorities' stated intention to change depreciation rules for toll road assets.

"By definition, infrastructure projects are capital intensive and capital has become more expensive and scarce. However, whilst governments grapple with innovative ways to combine their support with private capital, thus spreading the cost of infrastructure over its economic life, Fitch continues to caution that appropriate levels of risk sharing between the public and private sectors should be maintained," Delfour added.

Fitch's semi-annual newsletter also consolidates all its recently published views on key infrastructure and project finance sector and sub-sector issues into one document as well as data on rating trends at the portfolio level and links to relevant criteria and special reports. October's edition includes Fitch insights on:

- EU Project Bonds Initiative - Potential Rating Impact of Euro Sovereign Downgrades

- Downshift in US Transportation Activity

- US Coal-Fired Power Project impact from Changes in Natural Gas & Coal Markets

- US Surface Transportation Landscape

- Solar Projects

- UK Whole Business Securitisation Rating Criteria

- Lending Constraints on Indian Power Project Financing

- Shifting Dynamics Favour Low-Cost LNG Producers

The newsletter, "Infra-Read September 2011" is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: INFRA-READ - Fitchâ€™s Global Infrastructure & Project Finance Group Newsletter here