(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has reviewed the impact of the recently announced subservicing agreement between KeyBank Real Estate Capital and Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC and does not expect the agreement or staff reductions to impact the servicer ratings. KeyBank Real Estate Capital (KBREC) is a CMBS primary, master, and special servicer rated 'CPS1', 'CMS1', and 'CSS2+', respectively, by Fitch.

The recently announced seven year agreement will transfer primary servicing responsibility and associated deposits for approximately 4,700 commercial mortgage loans with an outstanding balance of $39.3 billion from KeyBank Real Estate Capital to Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC. In return, KeyBank will receive an unspecified amount of deposits secured by FHA mortgages from Berkadia. The transfer of servicing is the result of a downgrade of KeyBank, NA's corporate rating by Moody's making it ineligible to hold deposit accounts associated with securitized commercial mortgage loans under Moody's criteria. Fitch currently rates Key Bank, NA as 'A-/F1', Outlook Stable.

In conjunction with the transfer of servicing, KeyBank Real Estate Capital will eliminate 70 positions reducing its commercial servicing staff by 25%. Fitch has reviewed the planned staff reductions and determined they will have minimal impact on the remaining servicing operations. The majority of eliminated positions are staff level and include only nine supervisory positions. The most senior eliminated position is at the vice-president level and KeyBank Real Estate Capital has already identified a transition plan for the position. There is no single department or group being eliminated and KeyBank Real Estate Capital is retaining staff through June in order to allow for the orderly transfer of the servicing and responsibilities. Fitch views this orderly transition positively and expects KeyBank Real Estate Capital will continue to have experienced and long-tenured managers and staff to support ongoing commercial loan servicing operations.

Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia) is a CMBS primary, special, and master servicer rated by Fitch 'CPS1-', 'CSS1-', and 'CMS2', respectively. Fitch believes Berkadia has sufficient capacity within their scalable servicing platform to absorb the loans and the company has communicated their intent to hire additional staff as a result of the transfer.