Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has published a new report that describes its rating process for structured finance transactions. From the point of initial contact with the arranger to the ongoing surveillance of existing ratings, Fitch's steps are outlined in an approachable manner in the new report.

Self-directed enhancements as well as new rules introduced by both the U.S. and European regulators have resulted in a significant evolution of the structured finance rating process over the past few years, according to Ian Linnell, Group Managing Director and head of Global Structured Finance for Fitch.

'Ensuring that investors understand not only the rating criteria but the mechanics of the rating process is another important step in providing the market with the highest possible level of transparency,' said Linnell.

