(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Cooper Industries, Ltd (CBE) and the ratings for Cooper U.S., Inc. and Cooper Industries plc. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list appears at the end of this release.

Fitch's ratings are based on CBE's stable cash flows, broad product lines, ample liquidity and conservative financial policies. Fitch expects CBE's revenues to improve within the mid-single digit range in 2012. Increased demand in industrial and utility end markets will continue to be the main drivers. Macro indicators support solid U.S. industrial market demand growth. Capacity utilization has experienced modest improvements and capital spending by customers for energy efficiency continues to grow. An expanded presence in international markets and increasing demand for power bolsters the growth in utility markets for CBE.

Delayed recovery in both commercial and residential markets will continue to limit operating growth for CBE in 2012. These two markets accounted for 33% of CBE's revenues in 2011. CBE's strong presence in the energy efficiency lighting markets, including LED, and growing demand in developing regions should more than offset some of the anticipated weakness in the European market. Residential demand has improved but is still just beginning to rebound from the bottom of the cycle.