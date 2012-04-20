(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

Overview

-- Swiss telecoms operator Sunrise Communications Holdings AG (Sunrise) recently acquired mobile spectrum for Swiss franc (CHF) 482 million. Although we anticipate that this acquisition will support Sunrise's competitive position, we believe that it will delay deleveraging.

-- Furthermore, we have reassessed our treatment of Sunrise's shareholder loans to include all of them in adjusted debt. As a result, we have revised our assessment of Sunrise's financial risk profile downward to "highly leveraged" from "aggressive."

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Sunrise to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our forecast of a continued improvement in Sunrise's profitability and solid cash flow generation.

Rating Action

On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Swiss telecoms operator Sunrise Communications Holdings AG (Sunrise) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable.