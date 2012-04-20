KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WARRANTS UPGRADE: The upgrade recognizes the district's strong budgetary and fiscal management practices resulting in a trend of positive operations and an increasingly strong fund balance position that provides financial flexibility to meet ongoing spending pressures amidst a challenged local economy.

FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district's aggregate debt levels are moderate, primarily reflecting overlapping debt. Amortization is above average with the district's limited direct debt maturing in 2019. With cost reductions and conservative budgeting, the district is expected to fund its capital program and plant maintenance through its operating budget and no further district debt is anticipated.

COUNTY ECONOMY REMAINS RELATIVELY WEAK: The local area economy has weakened considerably during the recent economic downturn, as evidenced by high unemployment rates, a contracting tax base, population losses, and below-average income levels, but recently has shown signs of stabilization.

ULTGO AND LTGO ON PAR: Fitch currently makes no distinction between the implied ULTGO and LTGO rating but meaningful erosion of financial flexibility would change the overall credit profile and could result in future rating differentiation between the two securities.

CREDIT PROFILE

ENROLLMENT STABILIZES AS COST CONTROLS ARE IMPLEMENTED

The district includes six academic campuses and encompasses over 500 square miles in Wayne County (implied GO rating 'A-', Stable Outlook by Fitch), which includes Detroit (rated 'B', Rating Watch Negative). From 2001 to 2011, district enrollment increased by 124% from 32,530 to 72,658 students. After an 8.5% spike in 2008 due to high local unemployment rates, enrollment growth has leveled off over the last four years due to cost controls as opposed to a slowdown in student demand.

To address economic challenges and become more efficient and effective, management launched the District Design Initiative (DDI) in the fall of 2010, a major district-wide initiative to ensure a balance between student success and financial sustainability in the face of declining property tax revenue. Through DDI, the district has successfully implemented expense reductions through employee healthcare premium cost sharing, aggressive schedule management, position staffing control, and wage and hiring freezes.

PRUDENT FISCAL MANAGEMENT RESULTS IN STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION

The district's strong fiscal management and budgeting practices have resulted in a strong fund balance position and provide an offset to economic and tax base pressures. The unreserved general fund balance for fiscal 2011 increased to $69.8 million or 58.4% of general fund expenditures and transfers from an already strong $60.2 million or 49.0% of spending in fiscal 2010. Management estimates the fund balance will increase by a minimum of $3 million by fiscal year end June 30, 2012. Fitch believes this estimate to be conservative, given management's strong track record of conservative budgeting.

Voter support for the district has been strong, as evidenced by a 70% approval rate for a 1.25 mill 10-year renewal levy in November 2008 that partially replaced the 1.5 mill levy that expired in January 2011. Combined with a decline in debt service in fiscal 2011 as a result of the maturity of the series 2002 bonds, the renewal yields additional financial flexibility and will be used to fund capital projects and plant maintenance.

Property taxes, tuition and fees, and state appropriations comprise the leading sources of general fund revenues with approximately 49%, 35%, and 13% of 2011 revenues, respectively. Property tax revenues have declined by 15% since 2008 as a result of tax base decline and a reduction in the 1.50 mill rate to 1.25 mills in fiscal 2011. Offsetting the decline in property tax revenue, the district increased tuition by $10 per credit to $89 for in-district residents effective for the fall 2011 semester.

The financial position of the district is closely tied to the still struggling local economy. However, through conservative budgeting, tuition increases, and expenditure controls, Fitch expects the district to retain adequate financial flexibility to continue to internally fund its capital program and maintain balanced operations despite no increase in state aid in 2012 and continued projected erosion of the tax base.

MANAGEABLE AND STABLE DEBT POSITION

Overall debt ratios for the district are moderate at $3,297 per capita and 4.6% of market value. However, almost all of the debt is overlapping from neighboring school districts and cities. The district's only debt issue reaches full maturity in 2019 with debt service costs comprising a minimal 1.1% of general fund spending. Fitch expects debt ratios to remain stable given no future borrowing plans. Capital projects and plant maintenance are expected to be cash funded through the 1.25 mill levy with funds routinely transferred from the general fund to the plant fund.

The district participates in the Michigan Public School Employees' Retirement System (MPSERS), a state-wide, cost-sharing, multiple employer defined benefit retirement system. The district fully funds its actuarial required contribution with the cost a manageable 6.8% of general fund spending in 2011. The plan was 79% funded as of September 2010 using an 8% investment rate of return. Under Fitch's more conservative 7% return rate, the funding ratio drops to a still acceptable 71%. Other post employment benefits are funded on a pay-go basis.

WAYNE COUNTY ECONOMY REMAINS RELATIVELY WEAK

The county economy has weakened during the prior decade and more noticeably during the recent recession, though a degree of stabilization is evident. Despite the loss of thousands of automotive jobs, the economy remains heavily dependent on the auto industry. The county takes an aggressive stance with economic development and reports success in drawing in new high-tech and engineering jobs, particularly in the 'Aerotropolis,' which surrounds the airport. Although the automotive industry has cut jobs and the taxable value for automotive facilities has declined in recent years, automotive tax base concentration has become more pronounced. Employment growth has been recorded in the manufacturing and durable goods sectors over the past year, reflecting higher wage job additions, but also, to a lesser extent, in the lower wage leisure and hospitality sector.

The unemployment rate for both Wayne County and the city of Detroit remain elevated and above state levels, though such levels have improved since last year and are well below the highs seen during the recession. The seasonally unadjusted February 2012 rate of 11.1% and 17.8% for the county and city, respectively, were well above the state rate of 9.4%. Further reflecting regional economic softening, the district's tax base fell by 5.9% in fiscal 2011 from the year prior marking the fourth consecutive year of contractions. The district anticipates additional declines through fiscal 2013.