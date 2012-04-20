KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WARRANTS UPGRADE: The upgrade recognizes the
district's strong budgetary and fiscal management practices resulting in a trend
of positive operations and an increasingly strong fund balance position that
provides financial flexibility to meet ongoing spending pressures amidst a
challenged local economy.
FAVORABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district's aggregate debt levels are moderate,
primarily reflecting overlapping debt. Amortization is above average with the
district's limited direct debt maturing in 2019. With cost reductions and
conservative budgeting, the district is expected to fund its capital program and
plant maintenance through its operating budget and no further district debt is
anticipated.
COUNTY ECONOMY REMAINS RELATIVELY WEAK: The local area economy has weakened
considerably during the recent economic downturn, as evidenced by high
unemployment rates, a contracting tax base, population losses, and below-average
income levels, but recently has shown signs of stabilization.
ULTGO AND LTGO ON PAR: Fitch currently makes no distinction between the implied
ULTGO and LTGO rating but meaningful erosion of financial flexibility would
change the overall credit profile and could result in future rating
differentiation between the two securities.
CREDIT PROFILE
ENROLLMENT STABILIZES AS COST CONTROLS ARE IMPLEMENTED
The district includes six academic campuses and encompasses over 500 square
miles in Wayne County (implied GO rating 'A-', Stable Outlook by Fitch), which
includes Detroit (rated 'B', Rating Watch Negative). From 2001 to 2011, district
enrollment increased by 124% from 32,530 to 72,658 students. After an 8.5% spike
in 2008 due to high local unemployment rates, enrollment growth has leveled off
over the last four years due to cost controls as opposed to a slowdown in
student demand.
To address economic challenges and become more efficient and effective,
management launched the District Design Initiative (DDI) in the fall of 2010, a
major district-wide initiative to ensure a balance between student success and
financial sustainability in the face of declining property tax revenue. Through
DDI, the district has successfully implemented expense reductions through
employee healthcare premium cost sharing, aggressive schedule management,
position staffing control, and wage and hiring freezes.
PRUDENT FISCAL MANAGEMENT RESULTS IN STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION
The district's strong fiscal management and budgeting practices have resulted in
a strong fund balance position and provide an offset to economic and tax base
pressures. The unreserved general fund balance for fiscal 2011 increased to
$69.8 million or 58.4% of general fund expenditures and transfers from an
already strong $60.2 million or 49.0% of spending in fiscal 2010. Management
estimates the fund balance will increase by a minimum of $3 million by fiscal
year end June 30, 2012. Fitch believes this estimate to be conservative, given
management's strong track record of conservative budgeting.
Voter support for the district has been strong, as evidenced by a 70% approval
rate for a 1.25 mill 10-year renewal levy in November 2008 that partially
replaced the 1.5 mill levy that expired in January 2011. Combined with a decline
in debt service in fiscal 2011 as a result of the maturity of the series 2002
bonds, the renewal yields additional financial flexibility and will be used to
fund capital projects and plant maintenance.
Property taxes, tuition and fees, and state appropriations comprise the leading
sources of general fund revenues with approximately 49%, 35%, and 13% of 2011
revenues, respectively. Property tax revenues have declined by 15% since 2008 as
a result of tax base decline and a reduction in the 1.50 mill rate to 1.25 mills
in fiscal 2011. Offsetting the decline in property tax revenue, the district
increased tuition by $10 per credit to $89 for in-district residents effective
for the fall 2011 semester.
The financial position of the district is closely tied to the still struggling
local economy. However, through conservative budgeting, tuition increases, and
expenditure controls, Fitch expects the district to retain adequate financial
flexibility to continue to internally fund its capital program and maintain
balanced operations despite no increase in state aid in 2012 and continued
projected erosion of the tax base.
MANAGEABLE AND STABLE DEBT POSITION
Overall debt ratios for the district are moderate at $3,297 per capita and 4.6%
of market value. However, almost all of the debt is overlapping from neighboring
school districts and cities. The district's only debt issue reaches full
maturity in 2019 with debt service costs comprising a minimal 1.1% of general
fund spending. Fitch expects debt ratios to remain stable given no future
borrowing plans. Capital projects and plant maintenance are expected to be cash
funded through the 1.25 mill levy with funds routinely transferred from the
general fund to the plant fund.
The district participates in the Michigan Public School Employees' Retirement
System (MPSERS), a state-wide, cost-sharing, multiple employer defined benefit
retirement system. The district fully funds its actuarial required contribution
with the cost a manageable 6.8% of general fund spending in 2011. The plan was
79% funded as of September 2010 using an 8% investment rate of return. Under
Fitch's more conservative 7% return rate, the funding ratio drops to a still
acceptable 71%. Other post employment benefits are funded on a pay-go basis.
WAYNE COUNTY ECONOMY REMAINS RELATIVELY WEAK
The county economy has weakened during the prior decade and more noticeably
during the recent recession, though a degree of stabilization is evident.
Despite the loss of thousands of automotive jobs, the economy remains heavily
dependent on the auto industry. The county takes an aggressive stance with
economic development and reports success in drawing in new high-tech and
engineering jobs, particularly in the 'Aerotropolis,' which surrounds the
airport. Although the automotive industry has cut jobs and the taxable value for
automotive facilities has declined in recent years, automotive tax base
concentration has become more pronounced. Employment growth has been recorded in
the manufacturing and durable goods sectors over the past year, reflecting
higher wage job additions, but also, to a lesser extent, in the lower wage
leisure and hospitality sector.
The unemployment rate for both Wayne County and the city of Detroit remain
elevated and above state levels, though such levels have improved since last
year and are well below the highs seen during the recession. The seasonally
unadjusted February 2012 rate of 11.1% and 17.8% for the county and city,
respectively, were well above the state rate of 9.4%. Further reflecting
regional economic softening, the district's tax base fell by 5.9% in fiscal 2011
from the year prior marking the fourth consecutive year of contractions. The
district anticipates additional declines through fiscal 2013.