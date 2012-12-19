(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- A pool of shopping credit receivables that Orient Corp. originated secures each of these ABS transactions.

-- The performance of the underlying collateral pools has been within our expectations, and available credit enhancement levels have increased, reflecting progress in the collection of underlying assets as well as principal redemption for the rated trust certificates.

-- We have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' ratings on Orico Shopping Loan Series 2004-11 and 2005-11 (see list below).

Today's rating actions are part of our regular review. In analyzing the credit quality of these transactions, we examined the performance data contained in the reports that we receive each month from the servicer and the trustee.

Today's affirmations reflect our views primarily on the following factors:

-- The performance of the transactions' underlying collateral pools has been within our expectations.

-- The credit enhancement levels available to the rated trust certificates have increased, reflecting progress in the collection of underlying assets as well as principal redemption for these trust certificates.

-- Our analysis indicated that the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity dates would be made under stressed scenarios commensurate with a 'AAA (sf)' rating.

A pool of shopping credit receivables that Orient Corp. originated secures the trust certificates issued under each of these asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Orico Shopping Loan Series 2004-11

JPY11 bil senior trust certificate due 2015

Class Rating Initial issue amount

Senior AAA (sf) JPY11 bil.

Orico Shopping Loan Series 2005-11

JPY11 bil senior trust certificate

Class Rating Initial issue amount

Senior AAA (sf) JPY11 bil.