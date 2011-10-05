(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its sector rating outlook for the German life insurance sector remains stable. The agency considers German life companies to be well prepared to meet the sector's current challenges, and does not foresee a significant number of rating changes over the next 12-24 months.

Fitch views the low interest rate environment and the pronounced volatility of the capital markets as the main challenges for German life insurers. There is considerable pressure on the insurance companies' ability to earn a decent return on their investments, although companies appear better positioned to surmount these challenges than during 2000-2003. While the average guarantee on German life insurance contracts is above the current running yields on ten-year German government bonds, the agency expects German life companies to manage the situation.

"German life insurers' current investment portfolios are well balanced and able to generate sufficient investment yield to meet the guarantees of existing life insurance portfolios," says Stephan Kalb, Senior Director in Fitch's insurance team. "There are also additional sources of income that can be drawn to support the obligations towards policy holders and some relief will come from the reduction of the maximum guarantees for business written from 2012," adds Kalb.

German life insurance companies have small direct exposure to peripheral euro zone (GIIPS) bonds and even larger losses in their market values could be digested. Overall, investment portfolios have been de-risked over the past few years, which has reduced equity investment ratios.

Fitch expects German new life premiums to decline in 2011 as a result of a normalisation in the German life market. During 2009 and 2010 the German life market grew because of the strong growth of single premium business, which is now reversing. However, before year-end the agency expects some stimulus for new business, as clients will take advantage of the fact that the current maximum guaranteed rate will be reduced at the beginning of 2012.

Fitch's rating outlook assumes low economic growth for 2012 and 2013 and no further decline of long-term interest rates. Were the German economy to enter into a recession or if the sovereign debt crisis escalates, Fitch could revise the rating outlook for the German life insurance sector to negative.

The report, entitled 'German Life Insurance Outlook: Maintaining Capital in Turbulent Times', is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Life Insurers

here