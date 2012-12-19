(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Summary analysis -- Sparbanken 1826 ------------------------------- 19-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

19-Aug-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Leading regional bank in North Eastern Skane with about 50% market share in Kristianstad area.

-- Robust capitalization and capital build supported by its savings bank status.

-- Close cooperation with Swedbank on products, processes, risk management, and marketing.

Weaknesses:

-- The Swedish economy is increasingly affected by the economic decline in Europe.

-- Business position is strong locally, but weak on a national scale.

-- Size is a constraint, as cost of regulation is increasing.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Sweden-based Sparbanken 1826 is negative, reflecting the weakening economic fundamentals in Sweden and in particular our expectation that the current slowdown may turn into a recession, which would put pressure on the banking sector's financial performance and increase sector impairment costs.

We could lower our ratings on Sparbanken 1826 if we see a sustained economic decline over the coming 18 to 24 months, with rising bankruptcies, falling property prices, and rising unemployment. This could impact our assessment of Sparbanken 1826's stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We could revise the outlook on Sparbanken 1826 back to stable if we see a turnaround in bankruptcies, rising employment, and an improving outlook for growth and indebtedness in the Swedish economy.

