(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 05-
-- Standard & Poor's believes that the likelihood of a delay in recovery
in Kawasaki Kisen's financial soundness has increased, given the
increasingly severe operating environment of its shipping business.
-- We placed our 'BB+' long-term ratings on Kawasaki Kisen on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
-- We will remove the ratings from CreditWatch after we scrutinize the
prospects for recovery in the company's shipping business and the measures it
takes to restore its financial soundness.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today placed its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt
ratings on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative
implications. This rating action is based on our view that the likelihood has
increased that Kawasaki Kisen will take longer than we originally assumed to
restore its financial soundness, given its deteriorating business performance
in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) and strong uncertainty over the
operating environment in fiscal 2012 and beyond.
On Oct. 3, 2011, Kawasaki Kisen revised downward its earnings forecast for
fiscal 2011, raising its expected operating losses to JPY32 billion from JPY5
billion, and revising its bottom-line estimate to a loss of JPY30 billion from a
profit of JPY2 billion. The company expects to continue to incur operating
losses in the second half of fiscal 2011 due to the strong yen and a prolonged
downturn in container freight rates. In our opinion, the performance of
Kawasaki Kisen's car carrier business is likely to improve in tandem with a
full-fledged recovery in output by domestic automakers. Nevertheless, the yen
remains historically high, and the U.S. and European economies are slowing.
Accordingly, Standard & Poor's believes there is increased uncertainty over
Kawasaki Kisen's business performance and the prospects for its cash flow in
fiscal 2012 and beyond.
Standard & Poor's will remove the rating from CreditWatch after we review
the
prospects for recovery in Kawasaki Kisen's core businesses--including its
containership operations--by meeting with company management and examining the
measures the company will take to restore its financial soundness. We may
lower the rating if we believe Kawasaki Kisen is unlikely to restore its
financial soundness to a level consistent with the current rating in terms of
its ratio of funds from operations (FFO, before adjusting for changes in
working capital) to total debt and its total debt to total capital ratio,
against a backdrop of an expected downturn in business in fiscal 2012 and
beyond. A downgrade would be highly likely to be limited to one notch.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH:
2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011