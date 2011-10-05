(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export-Import Bank of India's (EXIM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

EXIM's ratings are equal with the Indian sovereign, given its role in supporting the government's foreign trade policies and 100% ownership by the government.Established under an Act of Parliament to finance and facilitate India's foreign trade, EXIM routes long-term lines of credit to emerging economies on behalf of the Indian government to facilitate Indian exports to these countries. Such lines comprised 22% of EXIM's loans at end-March 2011 and are almost all (98%) guaranteed by the Indian sovereign.

The government appoints EXIM's Board of Directors, which has representations from the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Reserve Bank of India . EXIM's governing Act enables it to avail government guarantees for its borrowings; also, the quasi sovereign status of the institution gives it strong access to domestic and international capital markets. The government has regularly infused capital to help EXIM grow.

EXIM's financial condition compares well with that of commercial banks in India. Profitability (return on assets) at 1.1% in FY11 (financial year ended March 2011) was higher than the average for commercial banks in India. Asset quality is boosted by the guaranteed lines of credit to emerging sovereigns and refinancing lines to commercial banks, which together formed nearly 50% of loans at end March 2011. The reported gross NPL ratio of 1.04% at end March 2011 was comfortably reserved at 80%; including general loan loss reserves, the coverage is over 200%. Its exposure to the sovereign and commercial banks carries low risk weights and enhances the Tier 1 capital ratio; the equity/assets ratio was comfortable at 9.9% at end-March 2011.

Apart from lines of credit and refinancing lines, EXIM provides direct export credit and corporate loans to exporters, and also advises Indian companies in market penetration strategies for exports into new markets.

EXIM's ratings affirmed:

Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR at 'F3'

National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'; Outlook Stable

Support rating at '2'

Support Rating Floor at 'BBB-'

JPY24bn senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'

Domestic deposit programme at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

INR47bn bank loans at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'