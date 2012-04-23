(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Caltex Australia Ltd. ------------------------- 23-Apr-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Australia
Primary SIC: Petroleum
refining
Mult. CUSIP6: 13137V
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Feb-2004 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
02-Mar-2003 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Australia-based Caltex Australia Ltd. reflect our view of the
company's leading domestic market position in downstream petroleum refining,
extensive distribution and marketing network, increasing earnings contribution
from nonrefining business, and sound domestic market dynamics. Further aiding
Caltex's solid business profile is the company's conservative financial
policy. Partly offsetting these strengths are Caltex's exposure to refining
asset-concentration risk, some vulnerability due to Caltex's small size
globally, and the competitive and cyclical nature of the refining businesses.
In our opinion, the company's strong market positions in downstream petroleum
refining, distribution, and marketing support its credit profile. In
Australia, the company accounts for about one-third of petroleum-product
refining market share. It also supplies more than 30% of the retail fuel
market (including co-branded sites with Woolworths Ltd. ) and
the commercial diesel and jet fuel market, leading its main competitors Shell
Australia Ltd., B.P. Australia Holdings Ltd., and 7-11. The increasing
earnings contribution from Caltex's nonrefining business-including
transport-fuel marketing, lubricants and specialties, and non-fuel income-has
increased the company's cash flow diversity and stability. We believe this is
particularly important when selling petrol has low profitability, especially
during cyclical lows.
Nevertheless, Caltex remains exposed to asset-quality and asset-concentration
risk at its two refineries. The financial and operational impact of recent
stoppages highlights Caltex's asset concentration, which remains a key credit
sensitivity for the 'BBB+' rating. In our opinion, the trading conditions
facing Caltex's refining operation is worsening, reflecting the relatively
small size, as well as lack of economies of scale and fuel flexibility of the
refining assets. More importantly the appreciating Australian dollar against
U.S. dollar has affected its earnings. In contrast, other large fuel producers
in the Asia-Pacific region benefit from much lower production costs, due to
economies of scale, flexibility in crude intake, and much newer refineries.
Caltex's recent announcement of a A$1.5 billion (before tax write-down) of the
carrying value of its refining asset highlights the headwinds facing this
business.
Although Caltex's financial metrics in 2011 remained satisfactory, the weaker
performance of its refining business has reduced the buffer in its rating.
Nonetheless, marketing continues to exhibit strong performance. We expect
Caltex's refining margin to remain uncertain and volatile, and continue to be
negatively affected by the strong Australian dollar in 2012. Nonetheless, we
expect the strength of its marketing business to continue to mitigate the weak
financial performance of its refining operation. Should the refining
environment continue to deteriorate, we expect Caltex to use its financial
levers to maintain its cash flow metrics to be in line with the rating.
Assuming the current trading conditions prevail, we expect Caltex's funds from
operations (FFO) to debt to remain at more than 40% and debt to EBTIDA to be
lower than 2x. We also expect Caltex to generate positive free operating cash
flows after capital expenditure.
Liquidity
In our view, Caltex's liquidity is "adequate", based on our criteria (see
Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate
Issuers, published to Global Credit Portal on Sept. 28, 2011). Relevant
aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are:
-- We expect that Caltex's sources of liquidity in fiscal 2012 will
exceed uses by 1.2x.
-- The company's maturities for the next 12 months are manageable, with
about A$154 million due in 2012 and A$50 million due in 2013.
-- As at Dec. 31, 2011, Caltex had almost A$1 billion of undrawn
facilities.
-- The company's policy is to maintain undrawn facilities of at least
A$350 million over its peak debt load, given the volatile industry the company
operates in.
Outlook
The rating outlook on Caltex is stable, underpinned by the strength of the
company's marketing business. The outlook also reflects Caltex's track record
of maintaining a conservative balance sheet, and our expectation that Caltex
would utilize financial levers (such as reduce discretionary capital
expenditure and dividend payments) to manage leverage and cash-flow-protection
metrics should the operating environment deteriorate. The inherent earnings
volatility in Caltex's refining operations underpins the importance of the
company maintaining conservative financial metrics and a flexible approach to
capital management, in our opinion.
The rating could come under negative pressure if Caltex's FFO-to-debt ratio
falls to less than 40% and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio moved to higher than 2x.
Negative free-operating cash flow would also be negative for the rating.
Caltex remains exposed to significant asset-concentration and operational
risks that could pressure the ratings should a material deterioration in
operating reliability occur.
We understand that Caltex hasn't made any decision in regard to the role of
its refineries in the supply chain. We will review the likely impact on its
rating upon Caltex's finalization of its refinery review.