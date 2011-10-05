(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned SMART Series 2011-3 Trust (SMART) notes expected ratings as listed below. The transaction is an asset-backed securitisation backed by automotive and equipment lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing Pty Limited (Macquarie Leasing).

AUD56.00m Class A-1 notes: 'F1+(EXP)sf

AUD252.00m equivalent Class A-2 (A & G) AUD & GBP notes: 'AAA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.875m Class B notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD9.625m Class C notes: 'A(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.750m Class D notes: 'BBB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD8.750m Class E notes: 'BB(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable

AUD7.000m seller notes: not rated

The notes will be issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited as trustee for SMART Series 2011-3 Trust. SMART Series 2011-3 Trust is a legally distinct trust established pursuant to a master trust and security trust deed.

"SMART Series 2011-3 Trust marks Macquarie Leasing's first transaction to be issued in the UK market." said Ben Newey, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "Lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing have continued to perform strongly with the 30+days arrears, tracking well below 1.0%."

At the cut-off date, the Macquarie Leasing's representative collateral portfolio consisted of 9,529 automotive and equipment lease receivables totalling approximately AUD346.5m, with an average size of AUD36,363 and a weighted average seasoning of 5.8 months. The pool consists of motor vehicles and equipment lease receivables originated by Macquarie Leasing to Australian residents across the country. The pool comprises amortising principal and interest leases with varying balloon amounts payable at maturity. The weighted average balloon payment for the portfolio is 24.7% (as a percentage of original balance). The majority of leases consist of novated contracts (52.8%), where the lease is novated to the employer in salary package arrangements.

Historical gross loss rates by quarterly vintage on passenger vehicle leases originated by Macquarie Leasing were found to have ranged between 0.6% and 1.5%, from 0.5% to 5% for light commercial and from 1% to 4.8% for equipment.

The expected Short-Term 'F1+(EXP)sf' rating assigned to the Class A-1 notes and the expected Long-Term 'AAA(EXP)sf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A-2A, and A-2G notes, are based on: the quality of the collateral; the 12% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D and E notes and the unrated seller notes and excess spread; the liquidity reserve account sized at 1% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes at closing; the interest rate swap arrangements the trustee has entered into with Macquarie Bank Ltd ('A+'/Stable/'F1'); the currency swap provided by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited ('AA-'/Positive/'F1+'); and Macquarie Leasing Pty Ltd's lease underwriting and servicing capabilities.

The expected ratings assigned to the other classes of notes are based on all the strengths supporting the Class A notes, excluding their credit enhancement levels, but including the credit enhancement provided by each class of notes' respective subordinate notes.

The final ratings are contingent on receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the corresponding presale report and appendix entitled "SMART Series 2011-3 Trust", published today, now available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link.

