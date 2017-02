(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on POSCO Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd . to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's removed the rating from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on June 28, 2011. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative.