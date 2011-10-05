(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Windermere X CMBS Ltd's Class D, E and F notes and affirmed the Class A, B and C notes, as follows:

EUR904.7m Class A (XS0293895271) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR51.9m Class B (XS0293896915) affirmed at 'A-sf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR59.3m Class C (XS0293897137) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

EUR104.6m Class D (XS0293898457) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery Rating 'RR3'

EUR64.9m Class E (XS0293898887) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; 'RR6'

EUR13.4m Class F (XS0293899265) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; 'RR6'

The downgrade of the junior notes reflects the revised recovery expectations from the Woolworth Boenen and Tresforte loans, following an investor presentation from the special servicer. Losses on the classes E and F notes are now considered inevitable, and the class D notes are at risk of defaulting. For the affirmed tranches, the Stable Outlook rests on robust performance for the other loans, the expected switch to sequential principal allocation (once a loss is incurred), and the length of the effective tail period (with legal bond maturity in 2019) given the extension options available for the Thunderbird, Corvatsch and Lightning Dutch loans.

A revaluation of the vacant Woolworth Boenen asset (announced in September 2011) implies minimal prospects for loan recoveries as a result of its appeal to occupiers (in its current state) being judged as negligible. Workout and swap breakage costs are expected to consume the bulk of any sales proceeds. The loan balance, expected to be written off, stands at EUR46.5m.

The workout of the defaulted EUR35m Tresforte loan may also result in loss allocation. The special servicer is currently in discussions with the borrower regarding a restructuring of the loan, including curing of the LTV covenant breach. However, if these attempts fail, sale of the assets may only yield net recoveries of 40% of the loan balance in a worst-case scenario, according to a stress test conducted by Hatfield Philips International. While the special servicer believes recoveries will be in excess of the stress test result, Fitch has incorporated the likelihood of such a loss in its analysis.

The EUR118.5m Thunderbird loan has an extension option upon maturity on 15 October 2011, subject to meeting certain performance triggers. A recent revaluation of the collateral, stating compliance with the LTV covenant, is a step towards meeting the extension criteria.

The EUR8m Built loan defaulted at its extended maturity on 30 September 2011. The borrower had been unable to redeem the loan in full, which constitutes an event of default and resulted in a transfer into special servicing. This is reflected in the ratings.

