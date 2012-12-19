Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says in its latest bi-annual global
Sovereign Review and Outlook report that the weaknesses in the major advanced
economies (MAEs) - dominated by the continuing eurozone crisis and the looming
threat of the US fiscal cliff - are exerting a negative influence on global
sovereign credit quality. While emerging market (EM) economies are proving more
resilient, their continuing exposure to the MAEs, combined with their own
vulnerabilities, is constraining the upward rating momentum of EM sovereigns.
The report notes that the ratings of seven of the world's 10 largest economies
are currently on Negative Outlook, including three major 'AAA'-rated sovereigns
- the US, the UK and France, highlighting the strained credit quality of the
countries underpinning the global economy. Fitch expects to resolve these three
Negative Outlooks in 2013, against a challenging backdrop, with the eurozone
back in recession and a US recovery not expected to gain traction until the
latter part of 2013.
The eurozone crisis has entered a period of relative calm, influenced heavily by
the announcement of the European Central Bank's (ECB) "Outright Monetary
Transactions" (OMT) programme in early September. Mario Draghi's policy
initiative has effectively addressed near term liquidity risks for troubled
eurozone sovereigns, buying time for the necessary but painful adjustments
required to secure solvency. However, notwithstanding some progress on banking
union at last week's EU summit, significant challenges still confront
policy-makers, both in terms of moving towards greater fiscal and financial risk
sharing and in breaking the negative feedback loop between sovereigns and their
banking systems.
Fitch is concerned that the current easing of market pressure on sovereign bond
yields - combined with the specifics of 2013's electoral calendar, including
Italian and German general elections - could induce complacency and slow policy
momentum to a crawl. More positively, the recent Troika agreement to provide
additional debt service relief measures in order to secure Greek sovereign debt
sustainability reflected a concerted commitment to avoid a Greek exit and
supported Fitch's view that a eurozone break-up will be avoided.
Fitch has identified the US fiscal cliff as the single biggest, near-term threat
to the world economy, given its potential to tip the US into an unnecessary and
avoidable recession, with negative implications for global growth. However, the
agency's base case expectation is that a compromise will be reached to avoid the
USD600bn of tax increases and spending cuts due to come into effect on 1 January
2013. Fitch still anticipates a material fiscal tightening of 1.5% in the US
economy in 2013, but this falls well short of the 5% implied by the fiscal
cliff. If the negotiations on the fiscal cliff and raising the debt ceiling
extend into 2013 and appear likely to be prolonged with adverse implications for
the economy and financial stability, the US sovereign rating could be subject to
review, potentially leading to a negative rating action.
The crisis took a further heavy toll on ratings in 2012, as Fitch downgraded six
eurozone sovereigns by a total of 19 notches (15 excluding Greece), although the
vast majority of the downgrades occurred in H112, indicating an easing of tail
risks in the second half of the year following the OMT announcement. Spain was
particularly hard hit by two multi-notch downgrades, taking its rating to 'BBB'.
In March, Greece set a record EUR199bn sovereign default, the first in an
advanced economy as classified by the IMF in the modern era. In May, Fitch also
downgraded Japan, the world's second largest debtor, to 'A+'/Negative.
10 developed market countries are on Negative Outlook and none on Positive
Outlook, although - in one more positive development - the Outlook on Ireland's
'BBB+' rating was revised to Stable in November, representing the first positive
rating action Fitch has taken on a eurozone peripheral sovereign since the
crisis began, reflecting Ireland's progress with its fiscal consolidation,
external adjustment and economic recovery, as well as its improved financing
options.
Global growth outturns are undershooting expectations and risks remain skewed to
the downside. The contraction in the eurozone and Japan, as well as weaker
growth in Brazil and India in Q312, highlights the underlying weaknesses and
risks still facing the global economy. Fitch anticipates fragile global growth
in 2013, with the MAEs in particular likely to record only a marginal
improvement year-on-year as the weak recovery from the 2008 financial crisis
continues. For the MAEs, Fitch forecasts economic growth of 0.9% in 2012,
followed by 1.2% in 2013 and 1.9% in 2014. Global growth is forecast at 2.0% in
2012, 2.4% in 2013 and 2.9% in 2014.
EM economies are continuing to show relative resilience to tough global
conditions and to outperform so-called advanced countries. Although the overall
medium-term trend is one of moderating growth, Fitch expects that the major EM
economies, particularly China ('A+'/Stable), India ('BBB-'/Negative) and Brazil
('BBB'/Stable), will regain momentum in 2013, with GDP growing by 8.0%, 7.0% (to
March 2014) and 4.0% respectively. However, this will fall some way short of
recent multi-year peaks, and reflects the combination of weak import demand from
the MAEs and domestic vulnerabilities reflected in tighter policy settings and
the need to address longer term structural issues, such as China's rebalancing
towards higher domestic consumption and lower investment to generate growth.
Upward momentum in EM sovereign ratings has slowed. There have been six EM
sovereign upgrades so far in 2012, following 18 in 2011 and 13 in 2010, although
all six occurred in H2, again indicating an improved trajectory since the first
half of the year. The balance of Negative Outlooks to Positive for EM sovereigns
now stands at 2:1, representing a clear deterioration from the December 2011
ratio of 1:1. However, bucking the general weakening trend were significant
upgrades for Turkey - to 'BBB-'/Stable from 'BB+' - and Korea to 'AA-'/Stable
from 'A+'.
The newly-published report, available on www.fitchratings.com, also includes
commentary and an overview of trends in EMs and an analysis of the potential
implications for future sovereign debt restructurings of the Argentina pari
passu saga..
