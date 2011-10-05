Over the past decade, UK food retailers have enjoyed constant organic revenue growth as a result of solid consumer confidence, consumer credit availability and their capacity to roll-out new stores in a non-saturated market. The industry was facing some transformation as a few large operators, such as Sainsbury's or Morrisons, were still turning their business around.

What has changed in the UK food retail industry?

First, most large UK food retail operators have recovered from structural weaknesses and competition is more intense than ever (Sainsbury reported like-for-like sales growth of 1.9% in Q211), with discounters resurgent even though still representing less than 10% of the market. Even Tesco Plc ('A-'/Stable) is now reporting negative like-for-like sales (-0.5% in H111 and -0.9% if Q211) and has recently embarked on a price war reducing the prices of more than 3,000 everyday products - such as milk, bread, fruit and vegetables - costing the retailer a total of GBP500m, setting the tone for others food operators that will have to follow suit to remain competitive.

Secondly, consumers are more discerning, requiring healthy but low price food products and more product choices. They shop in convenience stores but also use alternative retail channels such as the internet. As a source of growth, UK food retailers have also been developing a non-food product proposition and services. This represents about 12% of Tesco's UK sales.

With the economic slowdown and high unemployment rates affecting consumers purchasing power, UK food retailers are now at a turning point. The non-food proposition is challenged by the economic environment. Rolling-out new stores will not necessarily translate into growth in profitability due to weak consumer purchasing power. The input costs (energy) inflation will also negatively impact UK retailers' operating margin.

There were similar structural changes in the French food retail market less than a decade ago, which caused the French food retail industry to lower its overall profitability and accelerate international expansion. Carrefour SA ('BBB+'/Negative) is still struggling in its core French market and Casino Guichard Perrachon ('BBB-') has rapidly shifted its activities toward developing markets which represent more than 40% of group operating profit.

"The UK food retail industry may be lagging the French market, which has achieved lower operating margins and higher investment in international expansion. Despite the defensive nature of the activity, Fitch believes that structural and consumer behaviour will limit improvement in retailers' operating profitability in their core UK market," says Johnny Da Silva, Director in Fitch's EMEA Retail and Consumer team.

However, the overall profitability of companies such as Tesco would be less impacted as it has already started to adjust its business model. About 25% of group trading profit is generated from overseas.

Pressure on core UK profitability growth may compromise financial flexibility and ratings if returns from investments do not materialise as planned or if shareholders exercise more pressure while profitability growth is declining. UK local food retail operators without business or geographical diversification will face mounting pressure to adjust their model in this current environment.