(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
Ratings -- Greentown China Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 19-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 39576Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
19-Dec-2012 B/-- B/--
26-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
20-Jan-2012 B-/-- B-/--
22-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--
23-Apr-2009 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$400 mil 9.00% senior nts due 11/08/2013 B- 19-Dec-2012