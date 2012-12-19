SE Asia Stocks-Drift in line with broader Asia; Thailand erases early gains on weak econ data

Feb 20 Most Southeast Asian stock markets trod water on Monday, in line with broader Asia, while Thailand erased early gains to trade almost flat after the region's second-largest economy posted a weaker-than-expected quarterly growth. Thailand's SET index opened 0.2 percent higher before erasing gains with losses centred in consumer and telecom stocks. Retailer Big C Supercenter was down 1 percent, while consumer staples heavyweight CP All Pcl was off 0.4 percent. T