Dec 19 -
Overview
-- Greentown's financial strength is likely to improve significantly in
the next 12 months, mainly due to a recovery in sales, debt reduction, and a
less aggressive expansion strategy.
-- We are raising our long-term corporate credit rating on Greentown to
'B' from 'CCC+' and the issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes
to 'B-' from 'CCC'.
-- We are also raising the Greater China regional scale rating on the
China-based real estate developer to 'cnBB-' from 'cnCCC+' and on the notes to
'cnB+' from 'cnCCC'. We are removing all the ratings from CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- The positive outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating reflects
our expectation that Greentown's financial position is likely to improve
further over the next 12 months.
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
corporate credit rating on China-based real estate developer Greentown China
Holdings Ltd. to 'B' from 'CCC+'. The outlook is positive. Standard & Poor's
also raised its issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes to 'B-'
from 'CCC'. At the same time, we raised the long-term Greater China regional
scale rating on Greentown to 'cnBB-' from 'cnCCC+' and on the notes to 'cnB+'
from 'cnCCC'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were
placed with positive implications on June 11, 2012.