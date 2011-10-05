(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05 -

-- Standard & Poor's has assigned an 'A+' rating to the proposed issue of bonds from T.H.F.C. (Funding No 3) PLC, a special-purpose entity.

-- The proceeds of the issue are expected to be lent to The Housing Finance Corp. Ltd. (THFC), which will be responsible for servicing the loan; as such, the issuer is dependent on receipts from THFC to service the bond.

-- The "THFC-issuer" loan ranks pari passu with all other loans made to THFC and hence the rating on the issue is equalized with the rating on THFC.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has assigned an 'A+' secured debt rating to the proposed GBP100 million bonds (including GBP30 million of retained bonds) to be issued by the U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle, T.H.F.C. (Funding No. 3) PLC. The bonds, which have a 32-year term and equivalent interest-only period, are expected to mature in 2043. If the bonds are not repaid in 2043, the issuer has a two-year tail period before the legal final maturity date in 2045. The rating is contingent on the receipt of final legal and contractual documentation. Further bonds may be issued at any time in the future; these may be issued with a fixed or floating rate and for any tenor.