Dec 19 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report
that the outlook for most banks in the Nordic region in 2013 is stable, based on
the agency's expectation that banks' fundamental financial positions will remain
resilient despite significant economic uncertainty in Europe. The ratings for
the major Nordic banks are driven by the banks' strong standalone strength.
Fitch expects the Nordic banks' asset quality to remain solid in 2013, and for
it to remain a positive ratings driver. While Scandinavian households' debt
levels are high by European standards (Finland's less so), this has largely been
caused by fundamental factors, such as, tax incentives to borrow, low interest
rates, and households' strong debt serviceability. Nevertheless, the local
regulators, with Sweden leading the way, have taken several steps designed to
avert a housing bubble being formed, and limit households' general indebtedness.
Fitch's base case scenario does not include a sharp correction in house prices
in Sweden or Norway; rather, the agency expects a more modest reduction (which
is already visible in Sweden). Even in a downturn scenario, Fitch expects the
asset quality in the mortgage portfolios to remain solid. Instead, the agency
sees reduced consumption and possible deterioration in the banks' corporate
portfolio as more likely consequences.
Nordic banks rely on wholesale funding markets for a high proportion of their
structural funding. In addition, a material proportion is to international
investors. While Fitch expects access to funding markets to remain solid in
2013, the agency expects the banks to maintain large liquidity buffers to
mitigate the risks inherent in wholesale funding, particularly for overseas
issuance.
Sound capital underpins the Nordic banks' ratings. The region's banks'
capitalisation generally compares favourably with European peers' and Fitch
expects the increasing regulatory minima introduced by the authorities - notably
in Sweden - to sustain this position.
The report, entitled '2013 Outlook: Major Nordic Banks - Strong Credit
Fundamentals, but not Immune to Contagion From Abroad' is available on
www.fitchratings.com.
