-- We expect the company to gradually improve its financial risk profile.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised to stable from negative the outlook on its
'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Toyo Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi
Prefecture. The revision of the outlook reflects our view that prospects for solid demand for
machinery and a recovery in demand for tools are likely to lead to a gradual improvement in
Toyo's earnings and financial risk profile in the next one to two years. At the same time, we
affirmed the 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.
Toyo is a specialized trading company that purchases machines and tools from manufacturers
and sells them to auto parts makers. The company's earnings have recovered after bottoming out
in fiscal 2009 (ended March 31, 2010). In fiscal 2011, we expect that Toyo likely increased
sales and profits despite production cuts at Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (A+/Negative/A-1),
its largest customer, and other Toyota group suppliers, which temporarily depressed Toyo's sales
of tools. We believe solid demand for machinery for maintenance purposes and for
energy-efficient or earthquake-proof machinery offset the temporary decrease in its tools sales.
In our view, prospects for solid demand for machinery and a recovery in demand for tools are
likely to lead to sustained improvement in Toyo's earnings in the next one to two years.
Moreover, its diversification of purchasing sources and avoidance of positioning itself as a
particular manufacturers' agency helped the company to secure substitute suppliers and improve
its market share when last year's major earthquake in Japan and flooding in Thailand led to
disruptions in supply chains in the auto industry. In our assessment of Toyo's business risk
profile, we take a positive view of this strategy because it demonstrates the company is
resilient and can successfully alleviate the negative effects of such difficult business
conditions. The company demonstrated an ability to curb deterioration in its financial
performance, through stringent control of its costs, amid adverse business conditions, namely
weak demand, particularly after the global financial crisis that began in 2008.
In our view, the potential for vehicle production in Japan to shrink if the yen's strength
persists is the medium to long-term risk for Toyo, which generates a high proportion of sales
from Japan's auto industry. Nevertheless, Toyo is well-positioned to offset a degree of such
risk through expansion of its businesses in overseas markets, including North America, Thailand,
and China, where Toyo's main customers, such as Aisin Seiki, are strongly competitive.
Toyo's financial performance has improved in line with a recovery in its earnings. The ratio
of its debt to EBITDA adjusted for surplus cash improved to slightly below 5x in fiscal 2010 and
will likely remain the same in fiscal 2011, compared with significantly above 5x in fiscal 2009.
In the next two years, we expect the ratio to improve to about 3x, commensurate with its
significant financial risk profile. Even so, one of the company's financial weaknesses--high
volatility in its cash flow and financial performance due to the small size of its revenues and
assets (JPY52 billion and JPY35.5 billion, respectively, as of March 31, 2011)--could prevent
measures of financial performance from improving in line with our projections.
Strong liquidity underpins the ratings on Toyo. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed
1.5x uses over the next two years. Ample cash on hand and a favorable relationship with its main
creditor banks also support the company's liquidity, in our view. Also, Toyo's ability to
monetize high quality receivables from Aisin Seiki and other Toyota suppliers through their sale
to factoring companies enhances Toyo's liquidity.
We may lower the ratings on Toyo if we conclude that the company's debt to EBITDA is
unlikely to fall to 4x or less. Such a scenario would be likely due to deterioration in
profitability and cash flow, possibly as a result of a further appreciation of the yen or a
plunge in demand for vehicles.
Conversely, we may raise the ratings if we believe the company is likely to reduce debt to
EBITDA to 3x or less on a sustainable basis. However, the challenge the company faces to
overcome its volatile financial results and, thus, reduce its financial weakness leads us to the
view that a upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 months.