(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings has placed Dexia's 'b+' Viability Rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Dexia's three core operating subsidiaries, Dexia Credit Local, Dexia Bank Belgium and Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's Long-term IDRs at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of the ratings is at the end of this comment.

The RWN reflects the potential for downside risks that would require further state support. For example, current market sentiment could make access to wholesale funding challenging. Dexia announced on 4 October 2011 that its Board of Directors has asked the CEO to prepare measures to address the bank's structural problems. These measures may require some form of further state support, which would indicate a weakening of Dexia's intrinsic creditworthiness, as measured by its Viability Rating. The RWN will be resolved once the agency concludes its review of the impact on the Viability Rating of any potential measures taken by Dexia, which have yet to be made public.

Dexia's structural weaknesses, which mainly relate to funding and liquidity, have been exacerbated by the impact of the deteriorating operating environment and the volatility arising from the European sovereign debt crisis. The current dysfunctional financial markets mean that both the bank's on-going balance sheet reduction and access to funding are more difficult. In addition, the bank's financials could be hit by problems faced by the weakest European sovereigns, especially Greece. Dexia held EUR3.8bn of Greek government bonds at end-Q211. At end-Q211, a 50% haircut on the Greek exposures would have reduced the bank's core Tier 1 capital ratio by 150bp (down to 8.8% from 10.3%) and the Fitch core capital ratio by 60bp (down to 2.4% from 3.1%).

While Dexia has deleveraged its balance sheet through a large asset sales programme and consequently reduced some of its dependence on capital markets, capital market funding still represents the bank's main source of funding by far (around 70% at end-Q211). In addition, Fitch notes that the use of short-term funding has decreased but remains large, in the agency's view, leading to tight liquidity.

Dexia's and its three core operating subsidiaries' Long- and Short-term IDRs remain at their Support Rating Floors of 'A+'. The Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's belief that given Dexia's public ownership and systemic importance, there is an extremely high probability that support from the states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg would be forthcoming, if needed. While there are moves at a European level to implement resolution regimes, no resolution legislation specific to Belgian, French or Luxembourg banks is in place at this time. Fitch notes that a lower propensity or ability of the authorities to provide support for Dexia would result in a downgrade of the bank's IDRs.

The RWN on the subordinated debt of Dexia's subsidiaries reflects the heightened risk that subordinated creditors may share some of any potential losses arising from the group's restructuring rather than taxpayers in the case of further state support.

