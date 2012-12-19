Dec 19 -

Summary analysis -- Pan Insurance Ltd. ---------------------------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland

Local currency AA-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Dec-2011 AA-/-- --/--

Rationale

Pan Insurance Ltd. (PIL) is a wholly owned, Ireland-based captive insurer of French oil and gas company Total S.A. (Total; AA-/Stable/A-1+). It qualifies as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' rating criteria and as such is rated at a level commensurate with its parent.

We regard PIL as an integral part of Total's risk management strategy because it only writes business emanating from the group. PIL was established in 2011.

In our view, PIL benefits from an extremely strong capital adequacy ratio, measured by our risk-based capital model. It is, however, wholly reliant on Total for the preservation of its competitive position and financial flexibility. Hence, PIL's fortunes are inextricably linked to those of Total.

Outlook

The stable outlook on PIL reflects that on its parent. Any changes in the outlook or ratings on PIL will be driven by similar rating actions on Total, for as long as PIL continues to qualify as a captive insurer under Standard & Poor's rating criteria.

