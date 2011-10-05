(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05-

OVERVIEW

-- We have lowered our rating on Arpeggio Investment Corporation's series 2010-001 credit-linked notes following our downgrade of the underlying collateral.

-- We have subsequently withdrawn our rating at the issuer's request.

-- As described in the transaction documents, the series 2010-001 notes are backed by U.S. Treasury strips.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'AA+' from 'AAA' and then withdrew its credit rating on Arpeggio Investment Corporation S.A.'s series 2010-001 credit-linked notes.

We recently received a request from the issuer to withdraw our rating on the notes. In our original analysis of the transaction, we concluded that our rating should be weak-linked to the rating on the underlying collateral, which we recently lowered to 'AA+' (see "United States of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative," published on Aug. 5, 2011). We have therefore lowered our rating on the notes before withdrawing it.

