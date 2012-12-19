BRIEF-Shandong Tyan Home in deal to buy Hanking Australia
* Says it signs letter of intent to buy Hanking Australia Pty Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
Rating Action
On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' foreign currency issuer credit rating on Qatar Petroleum (QP) and assigned its 'AA' local currency rating to the entity. As per our business rules, entities with foreign currency ratings such as QP are also assigned local currency ratings. The outlooks on the long-term ratings are stable.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Qatar Petroleum
Issuer Credit Rating
Local Currency AA/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Qatar Petroleum
Issuer Credit Rating
Foreign Currency AA/Stable/--
HONG KONG, Feb 20 The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU) warned that McDonald's Corp's up-to-$2.1 billion sale of its Hong Kong and China operations could hit workers' pay, adding to growing criticism of the deal on the mainland and elsewhere.
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Banca Popolare di Vicenza has revised guidance for the partial remarketing of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond, according to a lead.