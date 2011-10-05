(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings says that the introduction of a UK government SME guarantee scheme would align the UK with its European peers in terms of support and would likely lead to increased UK SME collateralised loan obligation (CLO) issuance.

In a speech to the Conservative Party annual conference, George Osborne, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said he has asked the Treasury to look at ways of injecting money into small businesses, namely credit easing.

Fitch questions Osborne's assumption that it is a lack of credit that is preventing small businesses from borrowing. However, the agency believes that if the government introduced an SME guarantee scheme similar to those used in Germany or Spain, UK banks would issue more SME CLOs.

The UK currently has a government guarantee scheme where 75% of an eligible SME loan is guaranteed by the government. This scheme is at the individual loan level and relatively small compared with the UK's European peers. In addition, SME CLOs in the UK are eligible for wraps from the European Investment Fund (EIF). Of the two UK SME CLOs Fitch rates, one has an EIF guarantee on one tranche.

In Spain, SME transactions benefit from central and regional government guarantees. Fitch rates over EUR2bn of Spanish SME CLO notes with a government or EIF guarantee. The schemes work by guaranteeing a senior tranche of an SME securitisation. The bank originating the loans retains the first loss exposure to the SME portfolio.

Germany predominately supports SMEs through KfW . KfW's Promise securitisation platform programme, acts as an intermediary for the synthetic transfer of the credit risk of SME loans. It allows banks to securitise loans to SMEs in a highly standardised way, which since its inception in December 2000, has led to investors becoming increasing familiar with the asset class. Since the onset of the crisis, many of these transactions have been issued privately. A KfW guarantee qualifies the transactions for inclusion in public-sector Pfandbrief.