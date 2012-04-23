(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chemrow India Private Limited's (CIPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by CIPL's small scale of operations and weak EBITDA margins. The latter was due to the trading nature of the company's business and volatility in ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA, its key product) prices, which in turn depend upon crude oil prices. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR804.81m (FY10: INR631.8m) and EBITDA margin was flat at 1.6%. CIPL also faces high customer concentration as around 40% of total revenue came from a single customer - Azam Rubber Products Ltd - in FY11.

The ratings are also constrained by high forex risks as CIPL's imports around 100% of its EVA requirements. Fitch, however, notes that CIPL has positioned itself as a key importer of EVA, which contributed 52.7% to the FY11 revenue. Domestic EVA production capacity is limited and India's demand for EVA is met mostly by imports.

The ratings draw comfort from CIPL's over 15 years of experience in the trading of polymers for the domestic shoe industry. The ratings also draw comfort from 52.1% revenue growth over FY08-FY11 and an improvement in net financial leverage in FY11 to 2.29x (FY10: 4.1x). The latter was due to a decline in total debt to INR30m from INR43m during the same period. However, net financial leverage is likely to have increased in FY12 due to higher debt requirements in the year stemming from INR depreciation against USD. Also, CIPL's effective working capital management is reflected by a negative net cash cycle of 4 days in FY11 (FY10: negative 18 days).

Negative rating action may result from any adverse movements in earnings or a stretch in working capital cycle leading to an increase in financial leverage, and a fall in gross interest coverage below 1.2x. Any significant forex losses on imports of raw material, lowering cash accruals, would also be negative for the ratings. Positive rating action may result from an improvement in operating EBITDA margins leading to an improvement in gross interest coverage above 2x on a sustained basis.

CIPL's revenue is entirely driven by trading of chemicals. In FY11, op. EBITDA stood at INR12.94m (FY10: INR9.7m) and gross interest coverage was 1.63x (1.83x).

Fitch has also affirmed CIPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR150m non-fund-based limits (enhanced from INR125m): affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR30m fund-based working capital limit (sub limit of the non-fund based limit, enhanced from INR10m): affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'