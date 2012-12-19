(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
Summary analysis -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ---------- 19-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Spain
Primary SIC: Commercial Banks
Mult. CUSIP6: 05946K
Mult. CUSIP6: 05950U
Mult. CUSIP6: 05950Y
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-Oct-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
30-Apr-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
13-Feb-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
11-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
13-Feb-2008 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong positions in almost all markets of operation, particularly
Spain and Mexico.
-- Conservative risk management and low risk position, particularly in
lending activity.
-- Above-average operating profitability.
Weaknesses:
-- Business concentration in Spain, where economic risk is higher than
the average in peer countries.
-- Higher share of revenues from emerging markets than peers.
-- Moderate level of capital.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
S.A. (BBVA) is negative, reflecting the possibility that we could lower the
ratings if, all other factors being equal, we were to lower our ratings on the
Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3). Given the current two-notch gap between
the ratings on BBVA and the bank's stand-alone credit profile, we consider it
unlikely that a revision of the SACP would trigger a downgrade.
We could lower BBVA's SACP if the already difficult operating environment were
to worsen by more than we currently expect. We could also consider lowering
the SACP if BBVA underperforms our expectations for recurrent profitability
and asset quality.
Any significant acquisitions--either domestic or international--that we
believe could heighten BBVA's risk position and weaken its asset quality,
profitability, or capital, could also have negative implications for the
bank's SACP.
An outlook revision to stable would depend on a similar action on the Spanish
sovereign.
Ratings Score Snapshot Data
Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3
SACP bbb+
Anchor bbb-
-- Business Position [+1]
-- Capital and Earnings
-- Risk Position [Very strong] [+2]
-- Funding [Above Average]
-- Liquidity
Support
-- GRE Support
-- Group Support
-- Sovereign Support
Additional Factors
Holding Co. Notching
Outlook:
