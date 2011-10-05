(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Phedina Hypotheken 2010 B.V. (Phedina), a Dutch RMBS transaction consisting of loans originated by BNP Paribas Personal Finance , as follows:

Class A (ISIN XS0544014854) affirmed at 'AAAsf '; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0544016396): affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the notes is primarily due to the stable underlying asset performance. The collateral has performed in line with Fitch's expectations since close. Losses have been limited and the amount of loans currently in arrears by more than three months is low, at 0.13% of the outstanding collateral balance. However, the transaction only closed recently, in October 2010.

The transaction features a five-year revolving period ending in October 2015, in which all principal and subparticipation receipts are used to purchase new loans rather than repaying the notes. As such, credit enhancement levels will remain stable, reducing only as losses are paid down by the reserve fund. As of the latest July 2011 interest payment date (IPD), the reserve fund remained at target and so credit enhancement levels were stable.

On the same IPD, the transaction underwent a special arrangement in which EUR770m loans were purchased from Phedina 2010, to be used as collateral in the latest Phedina Hypotheken 2011 transaction. The proceeds of this purchase were used to pay down the notes pro rata and also amortise the reserve fund. Given that the amortisation of the reserve fund was in line with the pay down of the notes, credit enhancement levels have remained consistent, increasing marginally by 8bps and 5bps for the class A notes and class B notes, respectively.

Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction and further rating action could occur if performance conditions change.