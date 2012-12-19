In addition, we observe growing interest from pension fund-owned real estate companies in investing in rental housing and properties for public policy use. We expect this trend to continue, as this segment represents an investment with a solid and stable rate of return through the business cycle.

Standard & Poor's currently rates six nonprofit rental housing providers in Sweden, all of which are rated 'AA-/Stable/A-1+'. Five are municipal public housing companies ("allmannyttiga bostadsbolag"): Fastighets AB Forvaltaren, Forvaltnings AB Framtiden, Uppsalahem AB, MKB Fastighets AB, AB Stangastaden . One is a cooperative housing association, Stockholms Kooperativa Bostadsforening (SKB).

All entities maintain sound and stable financial performance on the back of low vacancies, manageable maintenance spending, and strong access to low-cost financing, the report says. "Although the Swedish economy currently faces challenges, primarily owing to uncertain economic growth prospects from the economy's trade exposure to the ailing European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone), we do not believe that the forecast slowdown in economic growth will significantly affect the creditworthiness of our rated Swedish rental housing providers," said Mr. Forss. "In the absence of any significant shocks, we expect our rated rental housing entities to remain resilient and maintain strong enterprise profiles based on reassuring demand and competent strategic management."

The report says the rated rental housing providers all have strong positions in housing markets in regional growth centers where demand for rental housing is very strong and the cost of alternative forms of housing is generally high.