In addition, we observe growing interest from pension fund-owned real estate
companies in investing in rental housing and properties for public policy use.
We expect this trend to continue, as this segment represents an investment
with a solid and stable rate of return through the business cycle.
Standard & Poor's currently rates six nonprofit rental housing providers in
Sweden, all of which are rated 'AA-/Stable/A-1+'. Five are municipal public
housing companies ("allmannyttiga bostadsbolag"): Fastighets AB Forvaltaren,
Forvaltnings AB Framtiden, Uppsalahem AB, MKB Fastighets AB, AB Stangastaden
. One is a cooperative housing association, Stockholms Kooperativa
Bostadsforening (SKB).
All entities maintain sound and stable financial performance on the back of
low vacancies, manageable maintenance spending, and strong access to low-cost
financing, the report says. "Although the Swedish economy currently faces
challenges, primarily owing to uncertain economic growth prospects from the
economy's trade exposure to the ailing European Economic and Monetary Union
(eurozone), we do not believe that the forecast slowdown in economic growth
will significantly affect the creditworthiness of our rated Swedish rental
housing providers," said Mr. Forss. "In the absence of any significant shocks,
we expect our rated rental housing entities to remain resilient and maintain
strong enterprise profiles based on reassuring demand and competent strategic
management."
The report says the rated rental housing providers all have strong positions
in housing markets in regional growth centers where demand for rental housing
is very strong and the cost of alternative forms of housing is generally high.