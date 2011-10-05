(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Axis Bank Ltd's (ABL) Long-Term (LT) Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the bank's strong franchise and its sound profitability and asset quality. The bank's reputation, established track record and capable management have enabled it to carve leading position in certain niches (e.g. debt syndication and underwriting) while ensuring growth over the last five (FY07-FY11) years. However, rapid growth (FY11: 36.5%) has resulted in a fairly volatile funding profile and stretched capital levels. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that growth will slow and capitalisation will be bolstered in the near-term. Continued rapid growth and/or deterioration in asset quality that is not matched by higher levels of capital may lead to negative rating action.