(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 05- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based IL&FS Clusters Development Initiative Limited's (CDI) INR150m fund-based working capital facilities and INR50m non-fund-based working capital facilities 'Fitch A+(ind)(SO)'/'Fitch A1(ind)(SO)' ratings.

The ratings reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by CDI's parent company IL&FS Technology and Education Services Limited (IETS, a 100% stake, 'Fitch A+(ind)'/Stable) for the former's bank facilities. IETS is a subsidiary of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable).

Fitch notes that CDI is a pioneer in providing comprehensive project management services, covering development, implementation, financing and management of clusters, including vocational training across a wide range of sectors. The company's major strengths are its project management ability and access to IL&FS's network and relationship with the government. Its revenue grew at a CAGR of 49% and EBITDA at 46% over FY08-FY11.

CDI's multi-year contracts for its "skills" division provide strong revenue visibility. This is further contributed by the company's comfortable order book position of INR2.6bn, of which INR1.9bn will be executed over the next 12 months. However, with growing business volumes, especially in the low-margin skills business, future margins could be lower than its operating EBITDA margin of 32% in FY11.

Fitch notes that CDI's growth may be restricted by an adverse impact of a policy change by the government for sectors where it provides project management and advisory services. However, the risk is mitigated by the government's increasing focus on developing micro, small and medium enterprises, and skills development for employment generation.

CDI's standalone credit profile is robust with a track record of "zero debt" over FY08-FY11. However with the rising business volumes, the company will require funds to support its operations. Key credit risks revolve around the company's long receivables cycle of 186 days in FY11 due to a high proportion of government receivables, which take a long time for collection.

On a standalone basis, CDI reported revenue of INR1,175m in FY11, with an operating EBITDA of INR378m, and a net income of INR238m. On a consolidated basis, IETS reported revenue of INR2,679m in FY11, with an operating EBITDA of INR629m, a net income of INR377m, and a net debt/operating EBITDA ratio of 0.23x.

CDI commenced operations in FY08. Besides clusters business, CDI has pioneered the mega cluster concept for industrial towns. It has a direct presence in 17 locations and an experience of working in 19 Indian states.