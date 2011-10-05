(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Our ratings on VR Leasing AG (VRL) are based on the consolidated creditworthiness of the German cooperative banking sector, reflecting its ownership by the sector's central banks and its "strategically important" group status to the sector.

-- We expect VRL to receive extraordinary solidarity group support from the cooperative sector if necessary.

-- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' long- and short-term credit ratings on VRL.

-- We are withdrawing the counterparty credit ratings and all issue ratings at the bank's request.

-- The outlook was stable before the withdrawal.

We affirmed the ratings because:

-- VRL is fully owned by the German cooperative banking sector's two central banks (DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank [DZ BANK; A+/Stable/A-1; 84%] and WGZ Bank [not rated; 16%]); and

-- Its "strategically important" group status to the sector according our group methodology means we expected the company to receive extraordinary solidarity support from the cooperative sector if necessary.

We based our ratings on VRL on the consolidated creditworthiness of the German cooperative banking sector, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views as a single cohesive economic group. We moderately differentiated the ratings on VRL from those on the "core" members of the sector because of VRL's more limited strategic role, much weaker stand-alone credit profile than that of "core" members, ongoing funding dependence on its parents, and lack of membership in the sector's deposit protection scheme. We consider VRL to be of low systemic importance in Germany, reflecting its size, the nature of its activities, and its lack of retail deposits.

We consider VRL's capitalization to be "weak", considering its concentrated risk profile and very limited earnings buffers for cyclical businesses. However, we factor positively into our stand-alone considerations the ongoing capital support from DZ BANK owing to a profit-and-loss transfer agreement. Likewise, we consider ongoing funding support by DZ BANK and the cooperative sector necessary given VRL's wholesale business model and difficult capital markets.

The stable outlook mirrored that on the cooperative banking sector and VRL's majority owner, DZ BANK. It reflected our expectation of ongoing ownership support from DZ BANK and the German cooperative banking sector.

