BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 23 -
Summary analysis -- China Automation Group Ltd. ------------------- 23-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: China
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
06-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
Rationale
The corporate credit rating on China Automation Group Ltd., a China-based industrial safety and critical control systems provider, reflects the uncertainty over the prospects for China's railway industry, the company's limited revenue base, and its high customer concentration. The company also has a weaker technology base than the leading global peers'. China Automation's dominant position in its niche petrochemical and railway control systems' market in China tempers these weaknesses. The high entry barriers to these industries in China offer additional support.
We are uncertain about the prospects for China's railway industry for the next 12-18 months. This is mainly because a major train accident at Wenzhou in July 2011 led to either a slowdown or suspension on many ongoing rail projects. Bidding for many new projects was also put on hold. The impact on China Automation is significant because the railway segment has accounted for about half of its total revenue in the past two years. The company's business risk profile remains "weak."
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage: