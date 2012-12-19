(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 19 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Deutsche Bahn AG ------------------------------ 14-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: RAILROAD
TRANSPORTATION
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-May-2000 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Germany-based vertically integrated rail and logistics group
Deutsche Bahn AG are based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the
group's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a-'.
The ratings also take into account our opinion that there is a "very high"
likelihood that the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/A-1+) would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Deutsche Bahn in the
event of financial stress. We consider Deutsche Bahn's role to be "very
important" for the Federal Republic of Germany, and assess its link to the
government as "very strong."