(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 19 -

Overview

-- Austria-based utility Energie Steiermark AG remains the dominant energy supplier in the Austrian State of Styria, and we expect it to continue to deliver stable operating and financial performance

-- Despite its announced buyback of Verbund AG's minority stake in STEWEAG-STEG, the group's capital structure remains in line with our rating expectations.

-- We are affirming our 'A' long-term rating on Energie Steiermark.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Energie Steiermark will continue to achieve steady performance and key credit metrics at a level commensurate with the current rating over the next few years.

Rating Action

On Dec. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term corporate credit rating on Austrian utility company Energie Steiermark AG. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation incorporates our view that Energie Steiermark remains the dominant energy supplier in the Austrian State of Styria (AA+/Negative/A-1+), and should continue to deliver stable operating and financial performance on the back of its high share of low-risk regulated earnings. We also continue to view the group's capital structure as in line with our rating expectations, despite its recently announced buyback of Verbund AG's minority stake in STEWEAG-STEG.

The rating on Energie Steiermark, which we consider to be a government-related entity (GRE), reflects its stand-alone credit profile (SACP). We also factor into the rating one notch of uplift in accordance with our methodology for rating GREs. In our opinion, there is a "moderate" likelihood that Styria would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the group in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of Energie Steiermark's "strong" link with Styria, given the state's 75% stake in the group, and its "limited" role for the state.

We base the SACP on our view of the group's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile. Under our base-case scenario, we believe that Energie Steiermark will remain focused on its core business as the leading regional energy supplier in Styria, and in particular as the operator of power and gas network infrastructure. We view the regulated network operations as stable and credit supportive. We also think that Energie Steiermark's management will continue to act prudently in terms of shielding the group from any market risk related to supplied gas and electricity.

Energie Steiermark's announced repurchase of Verbund's share in STEWEAG-STEG, a company that Energie Steiermark fully consolidates, will change the group's capital structure. Its current net cash position will change to a net debt position due to the about EUR250 million net cash outflow, related to the transaction. We forecast that our adjusted key credit ratios for Energie Steiermark will significantly weaken as a result. However, the group had planned the transaction for a long time and has held a large portion of the cash on its balance sheet for this purpose. In our base-case forecast, we see adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt decreasing from well above 100% to about 40% in 2013. This ratio would, however, still be in line with our rating expectations.

Liquidity

We view Energie Steiermark's liquidity as "strong," under our criteria. We consider that the group's available liquidity sources, including cash on balance sheet and funds from operations (FFO) would cover expected cash outflows by at least 1.5x over the next 12-24 months. The liquidity position is further supported, in our view, by an absence of restricted covenants and the group's strong relationships with banks.

Energie Steiermark's liquidity resources in the next 12-24 months consist of:

-- Reported cash and equivalents of EUR305 million as of Sept. 30, 2012, and

-- Annual FFO of about EUR160 million in 2013 and 2014.

Expected cash outflows over the same period include:

-- The buyback of the STEWEAG-STEG minority stake for a net amount of about EUR250 million, which we understand will close in February 2013;

-- Annual capital expenditures (capex) in 2013 and 2014 of about EUR100 million;

-- Annual shareholder distribution of about EUR60 million (including non-controlling shares); and

-- Very modest debt amortization requirements totaling about EUR22 million over the next two years.

We consider the buyback of the STEWEAG-STEG minority stake as atypical for Energie Steiermark. In addition, we understand that the group has prefunded the transaction in order to continue to hold comfortable levels of cash on balance sheet after its closing. Furthermore, as of Sept. 30, 2012, we understand the group had access to about EUR70 million of uncommitted credit lines with local banks, although we do not take them into account in our liquidity calculation.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Energie Steiermark will continue to post steady operating and financial performances, supported by its high share of regulated income. It also factors in our expectation that the group's financial performance and credit ratios will remain commensurate with the current rating, despite the buyback of the STEWEAG-STEG stake and ongoing capex. In particular, we believe Energie Steiermark will be able to maintain a Standard & Poor's ratio of adjusted FFO to debt of above 35% over the next two years.

We could consider a negative rating action if the group's credit metrics didn't remain commensurate with the current rating, as a result of weakening financial performance or if we perceived deterioration in the group's business risk profile, for instance as a result of inability to secure an adequate supply margin on power and gas. In addition, any loosening of financial policies and financial risk management could also lead to a negative action. Because of its modest size, the group wouldn't be able to absorb significant losses, for instance related to its commodity positions, without a pronounced impact on profitability and its key credit ratios.

We currently see limited potential for a higher rating, owing to Energie Steiermark's exposure to competitive retail markets, rather modest size, and sizable cash outflows related to investments and capex.

We currently see no likely change in our view that there is a "moderate" likelihood that Styria would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Energie Steiermark in the event of financial distress.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Energie Steiermark AG

Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/--