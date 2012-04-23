(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the City of Barcelona's Long-term foreign and local
currency ratings at 'A' with Negative Outlooks and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'.
The affirmation reflects Barcelona's strong budgetary performance, solid debt coverage
ratios stable economy, underpinned by its status as capital of the Autonomous Community of
Catalonia (rated 'BBB+'/RWN/'F2'). The ongoing downturn of the Spanish economy means that
operating revenue has been almost flat between 2007 and 2011.
The City of Barcelona receives important state transfers, above most of the largest Spanish
cities and the combination of good collection of tax and fees has enabled the city to maintain a
good operating margin. In 2011, in the difficult nationwide economic context, Barcelona managed
to improve its operating margin to 20.5%.
In 2010, under the financial plan approved by the plenum, the city's administration borrowed
massively, EUR550m, well above the real needs of the 2010 budget. Debt ratios are still more
than satisfactory with a debt payback of 2.2 years in 2011. Fitch considers there is limited
pressure on the debt calendar.
Barcelona updated its Economic and Financial Plan in July 2010. The main changes included
(a) greater reduction of current expenditure for 2011 (b) less optimistic growth of current
revenue reflecting the worsening economic environment. Barcelona now plans that its current
margin will gradually grow to represent 18.6% of its current margin in 2013 (debt will reach a
maximum of EUR1.2bn in 2013 compared with EUR1.3bn under the previous plan). In May 2011, there
was a political change after the elections, but so far the main assumptions of the plan and the
magnitude of the plan have not been modified. The new municipal government is committed to
comply with the Stability Budgetary Law.
Barcelona is the capital of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia and of the province of the
same name, and with 1.6 million inhabitants, it is also the main city of a large metropolitan
region of about 4.8 million inhabitants. Its economy is dominated by services but several large
manufacturers have their decision centres in Barcelona. The size of the workforce in the city
fell by 2.2% in 2011 compared with 2.8% for Catalonia.